Wright County man’s federal child pornography trial delayed

Bob Fisher

EAGLE GROVE — The federal trial of a Wright County man accused of child pornography scheduled to get underway today has been delayed.

30-year-old Jason Marvets of Eagle Grove was charged in US District Court with sexual exploitation of a child, enticement of a minor, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, extortion, and destruction of evidence.

Marvets is accused of persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing a minor under the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing and transmitting visual depictions of such conduct between June 2016 and April of this year.

Marvets trial was scheduled to start today, but now it is scheduled to start on October 16th. If convicted, he’d face at least 15 years in a federal prison.