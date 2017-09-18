  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Wright County man’s federal child pornography trial delayed

September 18, 2017   Bob Fisher

EAGLE GROVE — The federal trial of a Wright County man accused of child pornography scheduled to get underway today has been delayed.

30-year-old Jason Marvets of Eagle Grove was charged in US District Court with sexual exploitation of a child, enticement of a minor, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, extortion, and destruction of evidence.

Marvets is accused of persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing a minor under the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing and transmitting visual depictions of such conduct between June 2016 and April of this year.

Marvets trial was scheduled to start today, but now it is scheduled to start on October 16th. If convicted, he’d face at least 15 years in a federal prison.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company