Wright County man pleads guilty to child sex exploitation, extortion

Bob Fisher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – A 30-year-old Eagle Grove man has pleaded guilty to one count each of sexual exploitation of a child and extortion.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Iowa says Jason Marvets entered the plea Wednesday, admitting that he persuaded an 11-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit images of herself in 2016 and earlier this year. He also admitted to threatening to distribute the images of her in order to get more images.

Prosecutors say he did the same thing to a 15-year-old girl.

Marvets faces up to 32 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced at a later date. There is no parole in the federal system.