Wright County man now facing federal child pornography charges

Bob Fisher

EAGLE GROVE — A Wright County man facing 11 state-level child pornography-related charges has now been indicted with similar federal charges.

30-year-old Jason Marvets of Eagle Grove was charged in US District Court with sexual exploitation of a child, enticement of a minor, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, extortion, and destruction of evidence.

Marvets is accused of persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing a minor under the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct for the purpose of transmitting live visual depictions of such conduct between June 2016 and April of this year. Marvets has not entered a plea on those charges.

Marvets was charged in Wright County District Court on June 30th with extortion and 10 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act. Typically state-level charges are dismissed when someone faces similar federal charges, but online state court records at last check did not indicate those charges had been dismissed. Marvets currently remains in the Wright County Jail.