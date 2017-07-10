  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Wright County man faces extortion, child porn charges

July 10, 2017   Bob Fisher

EAGLE GROVE — A Wright County man accused of child pornography had charges dismissed against him last week, but now is facing a new set of charges, including extortion.

30-year-old Jason Marvets of Eagle Grove was originally charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor a months-long investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Department, the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Eagle Grove police and the Webster City Cyber Crime Unit.

The original charges were dismissed last week due to a procedural error in dealing with the electronic filing of trial information by prosecutors. Marvets now faces one count of extortion as well as ten counts of possession of child pornography. He’s accused of telling a minor who had sent him a nude photo that he would share it unless she sent more.

Marvets is in the Wright County Jail, being held on $50-thousand bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on July 21st.

