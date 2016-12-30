Worth County sexual abuse trial delayed

Bob Fisher

NORTHWOOD — There’s another continuance in the trial of a Northwood man on sexual abuse charges. Worth County officials charged 30-year-old Gerad Kuhlmann back in May with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, with the charges stemming from acts allegedly committed on a child under the age of 12. The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they began their investigation on April 25th, which included assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the police departments from Manly and Clear Lake, and the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Kuhlmann originally was due in court this coming Tuesday for a pre-trial conference, but District Judge Colleen Weiland yesterday approved a motion for a continuance in the case. Kuhlmann’s trial is now scheduled to start on March 1st in Worth County District Court.