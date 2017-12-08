  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

Worth County officials warn of phony public health nurse going door-to-door

December 08, 2017   Bob Fisher

NORTHWOOD — Worth County authorities are looking for a woman who is going door-to-door posing as a public health nurse.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they’ve received several reports recently of a female stopping at homes posing as a therapy nurse, stating she works for the county’s public health department or Worth County Home Care. They say in most instances, the woman was welcomed into the home, with the woman in some cases taking prescription pills.

The Sheriff’s Department says if someone shows up at your house, make sure they have and show the proper credentials for why they are at your home. If anyone suspicious comes to your house, you are encouraged to contact the Worth County Sheriff’s Department at 641-324-2481.

