Worth County man’s vehicular homicide trial delayed

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A continuance has been granted in the vehicular homicide trial of a man from Manly.

59-year-old Paul Wood was involved in a fatal accident on the evening of November 25th between Mason City and Rockwell. Authorities at that time said a car driven by 22-year-old Griselda Tello of Hampton was southbound on US Highway 65 when a northbound pickup driven by Wood crossed the center line and struck Tello’s vehicle, with Tello being pronounced dead at the scene. A third vehicle was also involved in the accident.

Besides vehicular homicide, Wood faces other charges including operating while under the influence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Wood’s trial was scheduled to start on July 25th with a pre-trial conference originally scheduled to take place today. Defense attorney Nellie O’Mara filed a motion two weeks ago asking for a continuance to allow more time to take depositions and file motions in the case.

District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt approved O’Mara’s motions and has rescheduled the trial to start on August 22nd. If convicted of vehicular homicide, a Class B felony, Wood would face up to 25 years in prison.