Worth County man has vehicular homicide trial delayed again

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Another continuance has been granted in the vehicular homicide trial of a man from Manly.

59-year-old Paul Wood was involved in a fatal accident on the evening of November 25th between Mason City and Rockwell. Authorities at that time said a car driven by 22-year-old Griselda Tello of Hampton was southbound on US Highway 65 when a northbound pickup driven by Wood crossed the center line and struck Tello’s vehicle, with Tello being pronounced dead at the scene. A third vehicle was also involved in the accident.

Besides vehicular homicide, Wood faces other charges including operating while under the influence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Wood’s trial was scheduled to start on August 22nd , but his attorney filed a motion for a continuance this week with District Judge Colleen Weiland approving the motion and re-setting Wood’s trial to start on September 26th. If convicted of vehicular homicide, a Class B felony, Wood would face up to 25 years in prison.