Workshops next week to discuss strategic plan for economic development

MASON CITY — Vision North Iowa will be hosting a series of upcoming workshops to get insight from north-central Iowa residents. North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation president and CEO Chad Schreck says input from next week’s workshops will be used to guide the development of an economic development strategic plan.

He says they’re hoping to get people signed up to come to those workshops and let them know what they are thinking about the community. “We’re going to be working through a series of questions and issues, trying to distill it down, break it down to what are those core issues, what are the core values of our community members, that they’d like to see us as a community working towards.”

Schreck says instead of having an open forum to discuss issues, they’re going to break people into work groups of six to eight people and develop a consensus on each issue discussed. He says, “If there’s something that’s important to one person out of 100, well, if 60 people out of 100 said this was the core issue, we can kind of get down to that and say that’s probably what’s more important to more people, that’s what we should focus on right now, and what do we have the resources. We’re going to try to get people to break down more personally so they all get to talk, all be a part of it. At the end we’ll come together. We’ll have some things set up electronically and people will be able to put in their votes from their tables, and we’ll see right as we go the things that are rising to the top.”

The workshops will take place at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on next Tuesday and The Main Event in Mason City next Wednesday. There’s two workshops each day at each location, one starting at 12:00 noon, with the other at 6:00 PM. For registration information head to www.VisionNorthIowa.com

