Woman who ran Mason City in-home daycare enters Alford plea to child endangerment charge

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A woman who worked as an in-home daycare provider in Mason City has entered an Alford plea to child endangerment.

31-year-old Tawny Symonds was arrested last December and charged with second-degree sexual abuse, sexual assault, and child endangerment causing bodily injury. Police said Symonds used to run an in-home daycare where she victimized one of the children who was under the age of three.

Symonds’ trial was scheduled to start today, but online court records show she entered an Alford plea today on the one count of child endangerment, with the other two counts being dismissed. An Alford plea means Symonds does not admit guilt but acknowledges that the evidence would likely lead to a conviction.

Symonds is scheduled to be sentenced on January 29th.