Woman arrested for stealing drugs at nursing home

July 24, 2017   Bob Fisher

KANAWHA — A Kanawha woman is being accused of stealing drugs from a nursing home.

51-year-old Denise Wagner has been charged with prohibited acts with a controlled substance and dependant adult abuse after being accused of stealing a fentanyl patch from a resident of the Kanawha Community Home in June. Fentanyl is a patch that is applied to the skin to deliver a powerful pain-killing drug.

Wagner was arrested on the charge back on Thursday. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for this Friday.

