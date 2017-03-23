  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Woman accused of stealing money from Clear Lake auto dealership pleads guilty

March 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A 43-year-old Mason City woman who had been accused of stealing more than $50-thousand while employed as the office manager of a Clear Lake auto dealership has pleaded guilty. Amy Monahan was arrested on felony charges of ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft and forgery. The charges concluded a seven-month investigation into reports of misconduct while Monahan was working for Lake Chevrolet from 2013 through 2016. Investigators had determined Monahan misappropriated more than $50,000 in funds during a two-year period of her employment. Monahan has filed a written plea of guilty to the first-degree theft charge, admitting that she stole more than $32-thousand. A formal plea change hearing has been scheduled for April 24th.

