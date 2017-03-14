Woman accused of stealing from Central Springs booster club pleads not guilty

Bob Fisher

MANLY — A Nora Springs woman accused of stealing over $9000 from the Central Springs High School Athletic Booster Club has pleaded not guilty. 37-year-old Autumn Dillavou was charged in January with third-degree theft after she allegedly stole $9334 from the club from May through December 2016. A criminal complaint states that other club members had discovered the money missing from the club’s bank account over a period of six to seven months. Dillavou was scheduled to be in court for an arraignment hearing on Monday, but online court records show she filed a written plea of not guilty on Monday in Worth County District Court. District Judge Colleen Weiland scheduled Dillavou’s trial to start on May 24th. Third-degree theft is an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in prison.