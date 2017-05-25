Woman accused of stealing $30K diamond ring

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A not guilty plea has been entered by a Mason City woman accused of stealing a $30-thousand diamond ring. 43-year-old Debra Ewing-Swartz is accused of being involved in a burglary at a residence in the 1800 block of 12th Northeast in Mason City back on March 27th. A criminal complaint states that she took a 2.65-karat ring from the numerous items of $80-thousand worth of stolen jewelry and wore it for several weeks. Ewing-Swartz pleaded not guilty earlier this week in Cerro Gordo County District Court to a charge of first-degree theft. Her trial has been scheduled for July 11th. A warrant has also been issued for 43-year-old Jason Bendickson as part of the burglary. Mason City police say he’s currently being detained in the Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul Minnesota.