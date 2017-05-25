  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Woman accused of stealing $30K diamond ring

May 25, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A not guilty plea has been entered by a Mason City woman accused of stealing a $30-thousand diamond ring. 43-year-old Debra Ewing-Swartz is accused of being involved in a burglary at a residence in the 1800 block of 12th Northeast in Mason City back on March 27th. A criminal complaint states that she took a 2.65-karat ring from the numerous items of $80-thousand worth of stolen jewelry and wore it for several weeks. Ewing-Swartz pleaded not guilty earlier this week in Cerro Gordo County District Court to a charge of first-degree theft. Her trial has been scheduled for July 11th. A warrant has also been issued for 43-year-old Jason Bendickson as part of the burglary. Mason City police say he’s currently being detained in the Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul Minnesota.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company