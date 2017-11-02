Woman accused of Buffalo Center abductions pleads guilty to lesser charges, sentenced to jail time

Bob Fisher

BUFFALO CENTER — A Fort Dodge woman originally charged with abducting a child last November in Buffalo Center has been sentenced to jail time.

30-year-old Daniel Smith along with 29-year-old Ashley Machain were originally charged with second-degree burglary, child endangerment, and assault while participating in a felony, while Smith was also charged with driving while barred. The two were accused of abducting Machain’s biological children back on November 24th from a house in Buffalo Center, with the children being recovered the next day in Fort Dodge.

Machain entered into a plea agreement, pleading guilty to trespassing and disorderly conduct. She was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 days in jail on each charge, with the charges to be served consecutively with credit for time served.

Smith pleaded guilty in September to first-degree trespassing with all the other charges being dismissed and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.