Woden woman charged with arson in two separate incidents

Bob Fisher

WODEN — A Woden woman is facing multiple arson charges in separate cases.

51-year-old Marvella Harms was arrested on Sunday after allegedly starting a man’s vehicle on fire. Law enforcement says witnesses saw Harms walking away from the vehicle and that she allegedly confessed pouring gasoline inside the car out of a beer can before igniting it with a cigarette lighter.

Online jail records show she was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Sunday evening, charged with first-degree arson, and ordered held without bond until she’s seen by a Hancock County magistrate judge. First-degree arson is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Harms was arrested back in June on a third-degree arson charge after allegedly starting a neighbor’s property on fire.

She pleaded not guilty to that charge two weeks ago and has her trial scheduled for September 27th. Third-degree arson is an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in jail. Harms was out of jail after posting $2000 bond on that charge.