Wisconsin man accused of assaulting teen in Mitchell County sentenced

March 08, 2017   Bob Fisher

OSAGE — It’s three-and-a-half months in jail for a Wisconsin man charged in October of last year in Mitchell County with assaulting a teen. 55-year-old Scott Thompson of Mondovi Wisconsin was charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse and dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor. Thompson, who owns and operates an independent film production company with an office in Osage, was accused of assaulting a 17-year-old female actress and showing her nude photographs in August 2015. Thompson pleaded guilty last month to the obscene material charge as well as the lesser charge of simple assault. District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Tuesday sentenced Thompson to 180 days in jail on the obscene material charge, with 90 days of that sentence suspended, as well as 14 days on the simple assault charge. The sentences are to be served consecutively. He was also placed on two years probation, fined $1940, ordered to pay an unspecified amount of victim restitution, and he must also register as a sex offender.

