Winter storm with significant ice accumulations forecast for most of Iowa

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for north-central Iowa from Sunday into Monday morning. A large winter storm will impact the state with a wintry mix of precipitation expected during this time with significant ice accumulations of a tenth to a quarter of an inch from Sunday into Monday being possible across the watch area. Light snow and sleet accumulations of around an inch or less may also occur. Extremely hazardous travel due to icy, slick roads, and icing on sidewalks and parking lots will be possible, along with tree damage and power outages being possible. For the latest information click here or look at the KGLO News Facebook or Twitter site.