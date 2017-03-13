Winter Storm Warnings end at 10:00 AM across most of area

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — North-central Iowa’s latest snowstorm is coming to an end. The National Weather Service has the Winter Storm Warnings for the majority of our listening area now ending at 10:00 AM, as snowfall rates continue to diminish across our listening area. North to northeast winds at 10 to 20 with higher gusts could cause some visibility restrictions and along with snow covered and icy roads cause travel issues this morning.