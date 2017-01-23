  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Winter storm expected Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday

January 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY —  North-central Iowa will be getting more snow this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the northern half of the state, basically along and north of US Highway 20, from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon. Locally, snow will develop Tuesday afternoon and continue throughout most of Tuesday evening. The exact location of the heaviest snow band is still in question. 4-7 inches of snow with some locally higher amounts are being forecast, with the snow expected to be wet and heavy. Blustery northwest winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with higher gusts will develop late Tuesday night and persist through the day on Wednesday, with substantial visibility restrictions likely. Keep tuned to AM-1300 KGLO as well as the KGLO News Facebook and Twitter sites for more information.

