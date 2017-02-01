Winter Dance Party kicks off in Clear Lake tonight

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Winter Dance Party starts in Clear Lake today. The yearly event honors Buddy Holly, J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens who were killed in an airplane crash along with pilot Roger Peterson after performing at the Surf Ballroom in February 1959. Surf Ballroom Executive Director Laurie Lietz says tonight is the family sock-up featuring the “Johnny Rogers History of Rock ‘n Roll Show”, with the main portion of the event starting on Thursday night. She says Lloyd Price will be the headliner, joined by Jack Scott and the Holy Rocka Rollaz. There will also be a segment remembering former Holly band member Tommy Allsup, with the special guest being his son Austin Allsup. Lietz says Friday is the traditional sock hop night. She says schedule to appear are The Whitesidewalls, Orbison & The Everly Brothers Reimagined, The Del Shannon Show, and The Tailfins. Saturday night will also feature a number of headliners and a tribute to Bobby Vee. She says the lineup Saturday night includes Johnny Rivers, Albert Lee & Friends, the Fireballs, and Danny & Annie. Lietz says not only are there a lot of things going on at the Surf Ballroom for the Winter Dance Party, but there are activities throughout the community. She says, “It’s such a neat event that it’s so community based, it has a festival atmosphere to it, and we’re so fortunate to have community members and partners in the business community that do things to support the event and entertain the folks that are in town. We entertain them at night, but during the day they are out in the restaurants eating, they’re at the bars watching live entertainment, but everyone from the Arts Center to the movie theater and everywhere in between just kind of help celebrate with us. It’s a fun part of the event to see all of the community involved and be excited and play a part of it as best as they can, so it’s a lot of fun.” Lietz made her comments on today’s “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO. Learn more about the Winter Dance Party festivities at surfballroom.com/winterdanceparty.