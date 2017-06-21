Winnebago Industries income grows with help from towable units

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — Winnebago Industries saw net income for the third quarter of their fiscal year increase over 34-percent compared to the same time period a year ago. The Forest City-based recreational vehicle manufacturer reports today that its third quarter net income was $19.4 million, an increase from last year’s $14.4 million.

Winnebago President and CEO Michael Happe says the positive numbers are due to the company’s effort to build a larger, more profitable, full-line RV portfolio, driven by the acquisition of the Grand Design towable products. He says consolidated revenues were split evenly between the motorized and towable segments, reflecting their efforts to transform the RV portfolio into a full-line business model and position the company to drive growth across the entire RV spectrum. “It’s a significant transition from 18 months ago when more than 90-percent of revenues were generated solely by the motorized segment. We are now positioned to compete for market share across much of the RV industry.”

Happe was pleased that the company’s gross profit was $70.8 million, an increase of 134-percent compared to the same period in 2016. He says the 380 basis point expansion over the same period was driven by stronger profitability in the towables segment, improved product mix, and operational cost management.

Revenues for the third quarter ending May 27th were $476.4 million, an increase of 75-percent when compared to $272.1 million for the third quarter of last year.