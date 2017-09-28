  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Winnebago County jail turning away highly intoxicated inmates

September 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — Officials in Winnebago County are concerned that highly intoxicated inmates are being turned away from a new county jail, a policy the sheriff says has been implemented because of liability concerns.

Forest City and Lake Mills officials met at the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday to discuss the Winnebago County Jail’s policy.

Sheriff Dave Peterson says highly intoxicated individuals who are turned away from the jail are taken to the hospital or released to a family member.

County Supervisor Bill Jensvold says liability is a concern because of the growing number of lawsuits filed against jails.

Forest City Mayor Barney Ruiter says he’s concerned about having to pay taxes for the jail and not being able to properly utilize the facility.

 

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company