Winnebago County jail turning away highly intoxicated inmates

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — Officials in Winnebago County are concerned that highly intoxicated inmates are being turned away from a new county jail, a policy the sheriff says has been implemented because of liability concerns.

Forest City and Lake Mills officials met at the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday to discuss the Winnebago County Jail’s policy.

Sheriff Dave Peterson says highly intoxicated individuals who are turned away from the jail are taken to the hospital or released to a family member.

County Supervisor Bill Jensvold says liability is a concern because of the growing number of lawsuits filed against jails.

Forest City Mayor Barney Ruiter says he’s concerned about having to pay taxes for the jail and not being able to properly utilize the facility.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)