When power goes out, you need to know what to do about food in the fridge

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — When the power goes out for a long period of time, things in your refrigerator are going to be impacted and you’ll start to wonder what’s still good and what you need to throw out.

Brian Hanft of the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says perishable items that are in your fridge will likely have to be thrown out. He says, “As a general rule of thumb, anything that is of animal origin, we’re talking about meats, seafood, milk, cheeses, eggs, those sorts of things, beyond two hours, people really should consider pitching a lot of that food. It’s unfortunate, but that’s the reality of it.”

Hanft says with frozen foods, as long as the door is kept shut, that will be good for a little bit longer. He says as a general rule of thumb, it should be fine for four hours. “If the food product still has crystals on it, and it’s below 40 degrees generally, if the power turns back on, it can refreeze and be just fine.”

Hanft says if there is any doubts but you do decide to cook the food, make sure you cook it thoroughly. He says there are a whole range of different cooking temperatures, but as a simple rule, cook it to 165 degrees for at least 15 seconds.

Hanft says if there’s any doubts about food, throw it out. He says if you have refrigerated food and it’s been beyond two hours, it’s always a better option to play it safe than to try to consume the food and end up sick. “I know it’s a few dollars, and money is important, but we’d rather have people throw out food that they otherwise question versus trying to eat it. And on the frozen food side of things, just use some common sense. If it starts to thaw, and those crystals become really thawed, then again just pitch that food and start from scratch.”

For a full list of food items and how they should be handled following a power outage, click here