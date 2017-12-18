Whaley murder trial scheduled to start today

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman is scheduled to go to trial starting today.

61-year-old Larry Whaley is charged with second-degree murder in the December 2016 death of Samantha Teeter. Prosecutors say Whaley shot Teeter in the head through his apartment door.

In letters he sent to a judge, Whaley claimed he fired into the door because he believed two people he knew were breaking into his apartment. Whaley said Teeter was not one of those two people and her death was an accident.

Whaley was originally charged with first-degree murder but the charge was reduced last month to second-degree murder. Prosecutors did not explain why charges were reduced.

The trial will be held in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. Jury selection is scheduled to start at 9:00 this morning.