West Fork official say one detained after threat to school system last week

SHEFFIELD — Officials in the West Fork Community School District say one person is being detained and they are continuing to be cautious after a threat to the school system as a whole last week. Last Monday morning, authorities started to investigate the threats with one student being questioned by police. In a message posted on the district’s Facebook site and signed by Superintendent Darrin Strike, school board president Jim Tuttle, Chief Sam Cain and officer Colten Kensett of the Sheffield Police Department, and Chief Deputy Stephen Bardole of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, they say the primary suspect in the situation continues to be detained by law enforcement. The statement says based on recommendations from law enforcement, other suspects in question have been temporarily suspended per school policy until the investigation is complete. As a precaution, law enforcement officers are on site at West Fork High School, with entrance to the school being restricted to the main north door. Strike issued another statement this morning, saying that law enforcement would be in place on the Rockwell campus today and at the Sheffield Elementary school this morning until school started. Anyone with information regarding the threats made to the school district is being encouraged to come forward and contact officials immediately by calling the Franklin County Law Enforcement Center at 641-456-2731 and asking for the Sheffield Police Department.