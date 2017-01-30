West Fork bus driver cited after accident last week

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The driver of a school bus involved in a collision last week in between Mason City and Rockwell has been cited. The West Fork School District bus driven by 55-year-old Kimberlee Kephart of Swaledale was involved in the accident with a pickup driven by 51-year-old Terry Swant of Rockford last Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 210th and Quail. A passenger in Swant’s pickup, 33-year-old Ana Baquedano-Avila of Rockford, as well as Kephart were taken to Mercy-North Iowa for treatment. Both are no longer hospitalized. 12 juveniles riding the bus at the time of the accident were evaluated at the scene by paramedics and released to parents without any reported injuries. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they’ve cited Kephart for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign, a misdemeanor traffic charge. The West Fork School District says Kephart has returned to her job and resumed her regular bus route.