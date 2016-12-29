  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Weightlifter dies after 315-pound barbell drops on his neck at Ankeny gym

December 29, 2016   Bob Fisher

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a 22-year-old man has died after a barbell slipped from his grasp and crushed his neck at a gym in central Iowa. The accident occurred Monday morning at Elite Edge Transformation Center in Ankeny, about 10 miles north of Des Moines. A spokesman for the center, Mark Yontz, said Thursday that Kyle Thomson was bench-pressing 315 pounds when the barbell slipped. Ankeny Fire Chief James Clack says the barbell fell on Thomson’s neck. Clack says a fire ambulance took Thomson to a Des Moines hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Yontz says there were spotters watching Thomson on the bench. Iowa State University spokeswoman Annette Hacker says Thomson was a student there and lived in Pleasant Hill.

Posted in: Local News

