Wednesday September 27th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

CLEVELAND (AP) – Brian Dozier’s three-run homer in the eighth inning pushed Minnesota to the brink of a playoff berth as the Twins rallied for an 8-6 victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Indians lost for just the third time in 32 games.

Dozier connected for his 33rd homer against Bryan Shaw (4-6) as the Twins lowered their magic number for clinching a playoff berth to one.

Minnesota can wrap up its first trip to the postseason since 2010 if the Twins win tonight or if the Los Angeles Angels lose in Chicago.

One-out singles in the eighth by Jason Castro and Robbie Grossman set the table for Dozier, who drove an 0-1 pitch over the wall in right, touching off a wild celebration in Minnesota’s dugout.

Edwin Encarnacion hit his 38th homer and drove in four runs for the Indians, whose 29-3 mark over 32 games is the best in the majors since the 1947 New York Yankees did it.

After recently reeling off a record 22 straight wins, the Indians (98-59) are trying to hold onto the league’s best record as well as catch the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best overall mark.

IOWA CITY — It is probably fitting that Iowa’s next game is at Michigan State. After losing to fourth ranked Penn State on the final play of the game the Hawkeyes play a Spartan team that scored in the waning seconds in the Hawkeyes’ heart breaking loss in the 2015 Big Ten Championship game.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. The history of the series with Michigan State is hard fought, defensive battles.

Ferentz says they have tailored practice this week in hopes of helping the Hawkeyes recover after a game that featured 99 Penn State snaps and was played in excessive heat.

Penn State’s blitzing defense kept Iowa from playing ball control but after a shaky first half the Hawkeyes offense started connecting on some big plays.

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says the Spartans need to limit turnovers when they open Big Ten play at home against Iowa. Through three games the Spartans have fumbled nine times and lost six of them.

The Spartans lost two fumbles and were intercepted once in a 38-18 loss to Notre Dame.

Dantonio says the Spartans will need to do a better job of limiting turnovers if they want to have success in the Big Ten race.

Kickoff in East Lansing on Saturday is scheduled for shortly after 3 o’clock. You can hear the game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 1 o’clock.

CEDAR FALLS — Bye weeks have been good to Northern Iowa over the years and the Panthers hope that trend continues with their Missouri Valley opener at Southern Illinois. Mark Farley coached UNI teams are 14-4 following bye weeks.

If history is any indication this will be a tough challenge for the Panthers, who are only 4-12 all-time in Carbondale.

This will be the third time in four games the Panthers are on the road.

Southern Illinois is 2-1 after a 44-31 loss at Memphis.

UNI is 1-2.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – U.S. Bank Stadium officials have fired the firm that was providing the facility’s security after an investigation showed it didn’t comply with state regulations and licensing rules.

The investigation also found that Chicago-based Monterrey Security had unlicensed workers, employees that would normally be disqualified from working and billing irregularities. Minnesota Public Radio News reports that two other firms, Whelan Security and G4S, are taking over stadium and event security.

Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority chairman Michael Vekich says the transition went smoothly.

Monterrey Security won the contract for building and event security before the stadium opened in 2015. Messages left with offices in Minneapolis and in Chicago weren’t immediately returned to The Associated Press.

The Vikings say in a statement that they support the change. They host the Detroit Lions Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Sylvia Fowles grabbed a WNBA Finals-record 17 rebounds and scored 13 points to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 70-68 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 2 on Tuesday night, evening the series at one game apiece.

Fowles broke Taj McWilliams-Franklin’s record of 16 for Connecticut in 2005. Lindsay Whalen scored 14 points, Rebekkah Brunson had 12 and the Lynx held the defending champions to 38.7 percent shooting while bouncing back from a last-second loss in Game 1.

Candace Parker had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Sparks, who had the ball and a chance to tie or take the lead with 13.1 seconds to play. But Chelsea Gray lost the handle on her dribble for a turnover, one of two big ones by Los Angeles in the final 14 seconds.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Friday night in Los Angeles.

— high school volleyball

Fort Dodge 3-0 Mason City High (25-17, 25-23, 25-14)

Central Springs 3-0 Newman (25-10, 25-10, 25-19)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3-0 Clear Lake (25-16, 25-14, 25-14)

Osage 3-0 Rockford

Forest City 3-0 Garrigan

Lake Mills 3-0 North Iowa

Hampton-Dumont 3-1 GHV

St. Ansgar 3-2 Northwood-Kensett

MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls swim team picked up a win on Tuesday over Marshalltown 63-38 at the John Adams pool. The Mohawks were helped by wins in all three relay events and picked up a number of individual wins. Madison Braun picked up wins in the 200 free and 100 breaststroke, Thea Lunning won the 200 individual medley and the 500 free, while Paige Braun won the 100 backstroke. Mason City is back in action on Saturday when they travel to the Cedar Falls Invitational.

ALGONA — The Clear Lake boys cross country team won the Algona Invitational on Tuesday afternoon. Sam Pedelty finished second to lead the Lions to a 64 team point performance. Humboldt and Charles City finished behind Clear Lake in the 17-team event. Also for Clear Lake, Eric Faught finished sixth, Ike Branstad 16th, Justin Wright 17th and Karter Anderson 28th. On the girls side, Clear Lake finished 12th with 272 points, with Humboldt winning the event with 50 points. Gretchen Jones had the best Lion finish, ending up in 18th with a time of 21:24.

JESUP — The Newman boys cross country team finished third in a 29-team event in Jesup yesterday afternoon. Waverly-Shell Rock won the team title with 85 points, Center Point-Urbana was second with 124, with the Knights having 133 points. Stephen Ringo had Newman’s best finish in 20th place with a time of 17:36. The Newman girls finished seventh with 201 points, with Benton Community winning with 76. Grace Henrich had Newman’s best finish in 26th place with a time of 21:32.