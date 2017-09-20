Wednesday September 20th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

NEW YORK (AP) – CC Sabathia recovered from a shaky start to pitch six innings, Brett Gardner had a pair of tying hits and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Tuesday night to ensure their sixth straight series win.

With their ninth victory in 11 games, the Yankees remained three games behind AL East-leading Boston and opened six-game lead over the Twins for the top AL wild card. At 84-67, the Yankees are 17 games over .500 for the first time since September 2015.

Minnesota, which started the night 1 1/2 games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild card, has lost four of five.

Pitching on seven days’ rest in a game that started 65 minutes late because of a downpour, Sabathia (12-5) allowed Minnesota to load the bases in his first four pitches. He fell behind 1-0 and 2-1 but hung on and allowed six hits with one walk and five strikeouts. He retired 10 in a row during one stretch.

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says running back Akrum Wadley will play against fourth ranked Penn State. Wadley left the win over North Texas with an ankle injury. Backup James Butler is sidelined with an elbow injury so freshmen Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin are expected to see action.

Ferentz says Penn State’s offense is a rare combination of a great scheme combined with outstanding players.

Ferentz says the Hawkeyes can’t learn a whole lot from last year’s 41-14 beating in Happy Valley.

Ferentz likes the potential of this team but two areas of concern are five lost fumbles in three games and 19 penalties. Both areas must be shored up before Saturday.

Ferentz says night games in Kinnick Stadium always have added electricity.

Ferentz says the Hawkeyes need to do their part to make it an exciting atmosphere.

Iowa and Penn State kick off at 6:30 Saturday night, with the pre-game starting at 4:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley still likes the potential of his team as they use a bye week to get ready for the start of conference play. The Panthers are 1-2 after a heart breaking 24-21 loss at Southern Utah and will open the Missouri Valley Football race at Southern Illinois on September 30.

Farley says it is little things the Panthers need to fix.

UNI has been plagued by slow starts in both the first and second half of games.

The Panthers will need complete efforts to survive in a conference race that has six teams ranked in the FCS Poll.

MASON CITY — The Charles City girls and Waverly-Shell Rock boys took home team titles from the Mohawk Invitational Cross Country meet held at North Iowa Area Community College. Kiki Connell, Whitney Martin and Mackenzy Billharz finished in the top three for the Comet girls as they won the girls title with 32 points. Mason City finished second with 38 points, with Hannah Thomas and Emma Davison finishing fourth and fifth. Waverly-Shell Rock, Osage and St. Ansgar rounded out the team standings. On the boys side, Sam Kepford and Eamonn McCollough finished first and second to lead Waverly-Shell Rock to the boys team title with 37 points. Mason City was second with 45 points, edging Charles City by two points. Mason Deeter of Charles City finished third, with Michael Rowe of Mason City finishing fourth.

— high school volleyball last night

Marshalltown 3-0 Mason City High (25-15, 25-14, 25-15)

Central Springs 3-0 Northwood-Kensett

Forest City 3-0 Belmond-Klemme

Osage 3-0 West Fork

Lake Mills 3-0 North Union

GHV 3-0 Eagle Grove

Garrigan 3-0 North Iowa

St. Ansgar 3-0 Rockford

Charles City 3-0 Crestwood

WEST DES MOINES — Mason City only won two events as Dowling upended the Mohawks 136-47 in girls swimming last night in West Des Moines. The Mohawks’ 200 free relay team of Paige Braun, Madison Braun, Nia Litterer and Marley Hagerty won in a time of 1:49.94, while Paige Braun won the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:07.34. Mason City is back home next Tuesday to face Marshalltown.

— boys golf

Mason City 160, Urbandale 169 (MC-Evan Lynch, 37)