Wednesday September 13th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jason Castro homered twice, Brian Dozier was a double from the cycle and the Minnesota Twins pounded the San Diego Padres 16-0 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota hit a season-high seven home runs, setting a Target Field record for most homers in a game, to back another strong start from Kyle Gibson. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Twins set a major league record by homering in each of the first seven innings with Jorge Polanco, Eddie Rosario, Eduardo Escobar and Kennys Vargas adding to the total.

Gibson (10-10) pitched six innings with four hits and six strikeouts. He has allowed two runs or fewer in five straight starts for Minnesota, which maintained its hold on the second wild card spot in the American League.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins will start the 2018 season in Baltimore to begin a five-game road trip, before their home opener April 5 against Seattle.

The schedule announced Tuesday has the Twins playing 10 straight games at Target Field April 5-15 with one off day built in. Then they’ll take two home games to Puerto Rico to play Cleveland April 17-18.

The Twins have home and away two-game sets against Pittsburgh and St. Louis. They also have a pair of three-game series against Milwaukee, home May 18-20 and away July 2-4. The holiday-week set against the Brewers concludes a nine-game Lake Michigan trip starting in Chicago with three games each against the White Sox and Cubs from June 26-July 1.

Cincinnati visits April 27-29, its first trip to Minnesota since 2001.

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says starting tackle Ike Boettger will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury suffered in a victory at Iowa State. The fifth-year senior was in his third season as a starter.

Boettger began his career as a tight end before moving to tackle.

Ferentz says the Hawkeye defense is looking to eliminate some of the big plays they gave up against the Cyclones. Iowa State finished with 467 yards of offense.

Ferentz says the defense will get a similar look in this week’s game against North Texas.

Ferentz says the hurry up style is difficult to practice against.

Iowa’s Black Friday series against Nebraska is ending after the 2019 season. The Big Ten released schedules for the 2020 and 2021 seasons that has the Hawkeyes playing Wisconsin in the final week.

The Hawkeyes and Huskers have played on Black Friday since Nebraska’s first season in the Big Ten in 2011.

CEDAR FALLS — After picking up an overtime win against Cal-Poly the Northern Iowa Panthers hit the road this week to take on Southern Utah. UNI coach Mark Farley says his team made progress last week and more is needed.

Farley says two areas need work.

Farley says the Panther defense faces a big challenge.

Southern Utah quarterback Patrick Tyler had 414 yards passing in a lopsided win at Stephen F. Austin.

Kickoff in Cedar City Utah is scheduled for 7 o’clock Iowa time on Saturday night.

MASON CITY — Dan Gratz has been named NIACC’s new softball coach. Gratz was the director of softball operations at the University of Iowa before accepting the NIACC job. Gratz will be an industrial and agriculture academic advisor at NIACC, and replaces Christi Weiser, who stepped down after three seasons. Prior to being at the University of Iowa, Gratz was an assistant softball coach at John Wood Community College in 2016 and was the head softball coach at Cedar Rapids Kennedy from 2013-2016.

— high school volleyball last night

St. Edmond 3-2 Clear Lake (25-18, 25-12, 24-26, 10-25, 15-10)

Johnston 3-0 Mason City High (25-21, 25-17, 25-20)

Northwood-Kensett 3-1 Newman (25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18)

Lake Mills 3-0 GHV

North Iowa 3-0 Belmond-Klemme

Central Springs 3-0 Rockford

Forest City 3-0 West Hancock

Osage 3-0 Nashua-Plainfield

Charles City 3-1 Decorah

North Butler 3-1 AGWSR

MASON CITY — The Mason City High boys golf team picked up a dual meet win over Fort Dodge at Highland Park Tuesday 154-182. J. J. Wickman had the low Mohawk score with a 35, while Bradley Vaith had a 39. Mason City will travel to Ames next Monday.

JOHNSTON — The Mason City High girls swim team fell at Johnston 135-48 last night. Madison Braun had the lone Mohawk victory on the night, winning the 200 breaststroke in a time of 1:14.58. Mason City is off until next Tuesday when they travel to second-ranked Dowling of West Des Moines.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Seimone Augustus scored 24 points and Sylvia Fowles added 18 to help the Minnesota Lynx roll to a 101-81 victory over the Washington Mystics in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday night.

Augustus made 11 of 17 shots and the Lynx looked plenty sharp after a week off and playing in an unfamiliar arena. The Lynx will play all of their playoff games at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena after playing the regular season at Xcel Energy Center, home of the Minnesota Wild.

Elena Delle Donne had 17 points for the Mystics, who had a quick turnaround after beating the Liberty in New York on Sunday. After setting a playoff record with nine 3-pointers in the victory over New York on Sunday, Mystics guard Kristi Toliver scored just three points on 1-for-7 shooting.