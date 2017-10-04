Wednesday October 4th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

NEW YORK (AP) – Didi Gregorius’ three-run homer tied the score after the Minnesota Twins chased Luis Severino in the first inning, a pumped-up Aaron Judge hit a two-run shot in his postseason debut and the New York Yankees were rescued by their brilliant bullpen during an 8-4 victory in the AL wild-card game Tuesday night.

Brett Gardner also homered for the Yankees, who knocked out Ervin Santana after two innings, won their first postseason game in five years and once again eliminated the Twins from the playoffs.

Chad Green, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman combined for 8 2/3 innings of one-run relief.

New York opens the best-of-five AL Division Series on Thursday at Cleveland. The Twins lost their 13th consecutive postseason game, tying the record set by Boston from 1986-95.

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the Hawkeyes are preparing to face multiple quarterbacks as they get ready to host Illinois. The Illini named Jeff George junior as Saturday’s starting quarterback. Chayce Crouch had started the first four games of the season.

Iowa’s offense struggled in in a 17-10 loss at Michigan State but Ferentz says two second half turnovers that halted scoring drives were the two biggest factors.

The ground game has struggled the past two weeks but Ferentz says the opponents have something to do with it.

Nate Stanley has played well early in his sophomore season but Ferentz is hoping the Hawkeyes start connecting on some of the deep balls they have missed on.

Safety Brandon Snyder is expected to see his first action of the season against Illinois. The former West Lyon standout suffered an ACL tear six months ago during spring drills.

Kickoff in Iowa City on Saturday is scheduled for 11 o’clock, with the pre-game starting at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley says things will get even tougher for the Panthers as they prepare for their annual homecoming contest. UNI opened Missouri Valley play with a 24-17 win at Southern Illinois and next up host 15th ranked Western Illinois.

The Leathernecks are one of six Valley teams ranked in the top 15 of this week’s FCS Poll.

Farley says a balanced Western Illinois offense that averages 190 yards on the ground and 270 through the air will be difficult to stop.

Eli Dunne completed 26 of 36 for 266 yards and three touchdowns last week. Farley says he will face a different challenge against Western Illinois.

Kickoff in Cedar Falls is scheduled for 4 o’clock on Saturday.

— high school volleyball Tuesday night

St. Ansgar 3-0 Newman (25-21, 25-17, 25-10)

Osage 3-0 Northwood-Kensett (Osage wins TIC East)

Lake Mills 3-1 Forest City (Lake Mills wins TIC West)

Garrigan 3-0 West Hancock

North Union 3-1 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Charles City 3-1 Oelwein

EAGLE GROVE — The Clear Lake boys cross country team finished second at the Eagle Grove Invite on Tuesday. Sam Pedelty finished fourth overall for Clear Lake with a time of 17:09, Eric Faught was ninth in 17:41 and Ike Branstad was 10th in 17:42. The Clear Lake girls finished fifth overall. Gretchen Jones was 10th to lead the Lions in 21:42. Alena Gabrielson was 17 in 22:40, while Bailey Larsen was 24th in 23:22.

FORT DODGE — Fort Dodge won every event on their way to downing Mason City High 133-50 in girls swimming last night. Mason City will host Valley next Tuesday night for its Senior Night.

AMES — The Mason City High boys golf team had their season come to an end as they finished seventh at the Class 4A district tournament in Ames on Tuesday. Ames won the team title with a 308, Waukee was second a stroke back, with Indianola finishing third with 314. The Mohawks had a 351. Ben Stewart of Ames was the medalist with a 73. JJ Wickman had the low Mohawk score with an 85.