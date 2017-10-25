Wednesday October 25th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

— Regional volleyball last night

== 3A Region 4 semifinals

#6 Osage 3-0 Clear Lake (25-14, 25-15, 25-13)

#11 Forest City 3-1 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (25-20, 25-16, 19-25, 25-23)

Regional final Monday in Clear Lake

== 4A Region 5 semifinals

#13 Charles City 3-0 Webster City (25-15, 25-11, 25-14)

#3 Waverly-Shell Rock 3-0 Waterloo East (25-18, 25-12, 25-17)

Regional final Monday in Waverly

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the Hawkeyes need to show some mental toughness as they prepare to host Minnesota. The Hawkeyes are 4-3 overall after dropping a 17-10 decision in overtime at Northwestern.

Ferentz expects senior linebacker Josey Jewell to be back against the Gophers. He was ruled out of the Northwestern game with an injured shoulder.

Iowa’s run game is struggling. The Hawkeyes only managed 89 yards on the ground against the Wildcats.

Ferentz says the best way for the Hawkeyes to make progress is to make use of ever practice.

Criticism of the program has been loud since last week’s loss and Ferentz has encouraged his players to tune it out.

The last two games against the Gophers have gone to the wire and Ferentz expects nothing different on Saturday.

Minnesota snapped a three-game skid with a 24-17 home win over Illinois this past Saturday. The Gophers are 4-and-3 on the season and 1-and-2 in Big Ten play. Gopher head coach PJ Fleck says they are glad to get a Big Ten win last week

Fleck says he is honored to be part of the Floyd of Rosedale game

Fleck says this is rivalry game, but he can’t let his guys get to consumed by it

Fleck says the Minnesota-Iowa game is a big one

Kickoff at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday is scheduled for 5:30, with the pre-game starting at 3:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

FORT WORTH — TCU coach Gary Patterson says he is not surprised by Iowa State’s 5-2 start to the season. The fourth ranked and unbeaten Horned Frogs visit the 25th ranked Cyclones on Saturday in a key Big 12 Conference game.

Patterson says Iowa State’s receiving corps causes matchup concerns.

Patterson says the Cyclones have improved up front on both sides of the ball.

Patterson says the Cyclones are impressive on both sides of the ball.

Kickoff in Ames is scheduled for 2:30 on Saturday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Brian Dozier has been named MVP of the Minnesota Twins for the second straight season.

The Twins announced their 2017 awards Tuesday, as voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America’s Twin Cities chapter. The winners will be honored Jan. 18 at the Diamond Awards, the fundraiser for brain, muscle and nerve disease care and research at the University of Minnesota.

Dozier also won the leadership award for the second straight time. Right-hander Ervin Santana repeated as pitcher of the year. Reliever Trevor Hildenberger was named outstanding rookie. Center fielder Byron Buxton was voted defensive player of the year and most improved player. First baseman Joe Mauer is the Upper Midwest player of the year. Catcher Chris Gimenez (media cooperation) and right-hander Kyle Gibson (community service) were also honored.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Victor Oladipo scored 28 points and Cory Joseph added 21 to lead the hot-shooting Indiana Pacers past the Minnesota Timberwolves 130-107 on Tuesday night.

Darren Collison had 15 points and 16 assists, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who shot 67 percent from the floor.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and seven rebounds for the Timberwolves, who came out flat after a thrilling last-second win at Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Minnesota was missing forward Jimmy Butler, who sat out with an upper respiratory infection.

The Pacers ended the third quarter on a 24-5 run to pull ahead 98-84. Then they buried Minnesota with a 14-2 run early in the fourth.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Anders Nilsson’s follow-up to a shutout in his Vancouver Canucks’ debut was a four-goal loss to Boston in which he was pulled less than 11 minutes into the game.

Vancouver coach Travis Green wasn’t sure how Nilsson would respond when he received another start on Tuesday in Minnesota. The goaltender’s next effort matched his stellar debut and made the loss a distant memory.

Jake Virtanen broke a scoreless tie midway through the third period and Nilsson made 29 saves for his fourth career shutout as the Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Virtanen scored his second goal of the season and the second in as many games for Vancouver, which won three of four games on its four-game road trip.

Devan Dubnyk made 24 saves in goal for Minnesota, but suffered his third loss in five starts this season.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise will miss at least two more months, after undergoing surgery on his lower back.

The Wild announced Tuesday that Parise underwent a microdisectomy procedure, which is designed to repair a herniated disc. The operation was performed by Dr. Kevin Mullaney in the Twin Cities. Parise is expected to return to play for the Wild in eight to 10 weeks.

He has not appeared in a game yet this season, after experiencing trouble right before training camp began. Parise practiced with the team in spurts, but he had another setback on Oct. 16 and had to leave the ice early.

The 33-year-old Parise is in the sixth season of a 13-year, $98 million contract with the Wild.

MASON CITY – NIACC freshman forward Lena Oliver was one of three ICCAC women’s soccer players to earn player of the week honors for the week of Oct. 16-22.

Oliver shared the award with Iowa Western keeper Mandy Clark and Indian Hills’ forward Laura Hallissey. Oliver is the first NIACC women’s soccer player to earn the award this season.

Oliver scored three goals in the Lady Trojans’ 5-0 win over DCTC on Oct. 17.

Oliver led the Lady Trojans with eight goals and five assists this season.

NIACC wrapped up its first women’s soccer season since 2004 with a record of 4-9 overall and 1-7 in the ICCAC.