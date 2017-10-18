Wednesday October 18th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — High school post-season volleyball is underway after last night’s opening rounds in Classes 1A and 2A, with opening round action in Classes 3A and 4A scheduled for tonight:

== 1A Region 5

Newman 3-2 Clarksville (18-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-11, 15-11)

Northwood-Kensett 3-0 Riceville

North Butler 3-1 West Central of Maynard

North Iowa 3-0 West Hancock

Rockford 3-0 CAL

== 2A Region 6

St. Ansgar 3-1 West Fork

Central Springs 3-0 Belmond-Klemme

Nashua-Plainfield 3-0 Postville

== 3A Region 3

Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Crestwood at Osage

Hampton-Dumont at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Algona at Forest City

== 4A Region 5

Webster City at Mason City

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says there are a few areas that will determine just how successful this season will end up being. Following a bye week the Hawkeyes prepare to take a 4-2 record on the road to Northwestern.

Iowa’s run game is averaging 3.7 yards per carry and Ferentz says that number must improve.

Iowa has played a large number of young players during the first half of the season and Ferentz says that actually makes the ceiling for this team higher.

Iowa once owned a 21 game winning streak in the series with Northwestern but since the mid 90s it has been an even series.

Ferentz is not surprised by the success Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson is having. The Hawkeyes recruited Thorson when he was a high school standout in Wheaton, Illinois.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald says Kirk Ferentz coached Iowa teams offer a physical challenge and this season is no different. The Wildcats are 3-3 after a victory at Maryland and host an Iowa team that is 4-2 and coming off a bye week.

Fitzgerald says the Wildcats have played like their record.

Fitzgerald expects another hard fought game in what has become a competitive series. The Wildcats’ 38-31 win in Kinnick Stadium snapped the Hawkeyes three game win streak in the series that has seen Northwestern win seven of the last 15 games.

Fitzgerald says the Wildcats are faced with needing to slow down another outstanding running back in Iowa’s Akrum Wadley.

Kickoff in Evanston is scheduled for 11 o’clock Saturday, with the pre-game starting at 9 o’clock on KGLO

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley says it is time to move on to Youngstown State. The Panthers improved to 2-1 in the Missouri Valley after rolling to a 38-18 win at seventh ranked South Dakota State. UNI hosts 8th ranked Youngstown State this week.

Youngstown State is still in the FCS top 10 despite a 3-3 overall record. The Penguins lost by a field goal the last two weeks to North Dakota State and South Dakota.

Farley says while the win at South Dakota State was big there is always another challenge ahead in the Valley.

Farley says the Penguins play a physical style of football.

Farley says Youngtown State combines power running with big plays in the play action game.

Farley says the formula for Youngstown State is to run the ball and stop the run.

Kickoff on Saturday at the UNI-Dome is scheduled for 1 o’clock.

MASON CITY — The NIACC soccer teams swept Dakota County on Tuesday afternoon at home in conference action. The NIACC men received goals from Harry Holland and Jack Doyle in a 2-1 win. NIACC is now 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the conference. The Lady Trojans snapped a seven-game losing skid with a 5-0 shutout of Dakota County. Lena Oliver scored three first-half goals as they improved to 4-7 overall and 1-6 in the conference. Both NIACC teams return to action today in a non-conference matchup at home with Hawkeye Community College. The women’s match starts at 1:00 with the men’s match scheduled to start at 3:00.