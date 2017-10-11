Wednesday October 11th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa says that athletic director Gary Barta is taking an extended medical leave to fight prostate cancer.

The school announced Tuesday that Barta is set to undergo surgery for the disease, adding that he intends to return to “as soon as his health and recovery allow.”

The 54-year-old Barta has been Iowa’s director since 2006. In 2016, Barta received a contract extension through 2021.

Iowa deputy athletic director Barbara Burke will serve as the department leader in Barta’s absence.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Paul Molitor says even he was not sure how things were going to go when he walked into a postseason meeting with Minnesota Twins executives Derek Falvey and Thad Levine to discuss his future as manager.

Molitor spoke to the media Tuesday, a day after signing a new three-year contract with his hometown team. Molitor led the Twins to an 85-77 record and the team’s first playoff appearance since 2010. It was a dramatic turnaround from a 103-loss season in 2016, which has put Molitor’s name in the running for AL manager of the year.

Falvey and Levine preferred not to discuss Molitor’s status during the season. Molitor says it was “not a totally comfortable thing.” But he adds that he is excited to be back with the Twins for a fourth season.

Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/10/17

Class 4A

1. Dowling Catholic (7-0), LW #1 vs Ankeny Centennial

2. Iowa City West (7-0), LW #2 vs Linn-Mar

3. WDM Valley (6-1), LW #3 @ Newton

4. Bettendorf (6-1), LW #4 vs Iowa City High

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-1), LW #5 @ Burlington

6. Johnston (6-1), LW #6 @ #8 Waukee

7. Cedar Falls (6-1), LW #7 vs CR Jefferson

8. Waukee (5-2), LW #8 vs #6 Johnston

9. North Scott (6-1), LW #10 @ Dubuque Senior

10.S.E. Polk (4-3), LW (X) vs Marshalltown

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0), LW #1 @ Vinton-Shellsburg

2. Solon (7-0), LW #2 vs West Burlington

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-0), LW #3 @ Spirit Lake

4. Dallas Center-Grimes (7-0), LW #4 vs Boone

5. Pella (6-1), LW #5 @ North Polk

6. Harlan (6-1), LW #6 vs Denison-Schleswig

7. West Delaware (6-1), LW #9 @ Marion

8. Webster City (6-1), LW #10 vs Iowa Falls-Alden

9. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-1), LW #8 vs South Tama

10.Davenport Assumption (5-2), LW (X) @ Clear Creek-Amana

Class 2A

1. Cascade (7-0), LW #2 @ Waterloo Columbus

2. Mount Vernon (6-1), LW #3 @ West Liberty

3. Waukon (6-1), LW #5 vs Oelwein

4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-1), LW #6 @ #7 Sioux Center

5. Clear Lake (6-1), LW #7 @ Crestwood

6. Williamsburg (6-1), LW #1 vs N.E. (Goose Lake)

7. Sioux Center (7-0), LW #8 vs #4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

8. South Central Calhoun (6-1), LW #9 @ Red Oak

9. PCM (Monroe) (6-1), LW #10 @ Davis County

10.Union (LaPorte City) (5-2), LW #4 vs North Fayette Valley

Class 1A

1. West Lyon (7-0), LW #1 vs Sibley-Ocheyedan

2. Pella Christian (7-0), LW #2 vs Central Decatur

3. Van Meter (7-0), LW #4 vs Panorama

4. Iowa City Regina (5-2), LW #6 vs Columbus Jct.

5. AHSTW (Avoca) (7-0), LW #7 vs Logan-Magnolia

6. West Branch (7-0), LW #8 vs Tipton

7. Pleasantville (6-1), LW #5 vs Woodward-Granger

8. Western Christian (Hull) (5-2), LW #3 vs Unity Christian

9. Bellevue (6-1), LW #9 vs Jesup

10.Denver (6-1), LW #10 @ BCLUW

Class A

1. Lynnville-Sully (7-0), LW #3 Idle

2. West Sioux (7-0), LW #4 @ Woodbury Central

3. Hudson (7-0), LW #6 vs Grand View Christian

4. Algona Garrigan (7-0), LW #5 @ HMS Hartley

5. Wapsie Valley (7-0), LW #7 @ Postville

6. Saint Ansgar (7-0), LW #8 @ West Hancock

7. Southwest Valley (7-0), LW #10 @ S.E. Warren

8. Council Bluffs St. Albert (6-1), LW #2 vs Riverside (Oakland)

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-1), LW #1 vs Belle Plaine

10.East Buchanan (6-1), LW #9 @ Edgewood-Colesburg

8-Man

1. Don Bosco (7-0), LW #1 @ Central City

2. Audubon (7-0), LW #2 vs Collins-Maxwell

3. Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0), LW #3 vs Heartland Christian

4. Sidney (7-0), LW #4 vs Essex

5. Tripoli (7-0), LW #6 vs Dunkerton

6. Newell-Fonda (6-1), LW #6 @ West Bend-Mallard

7. Riceville (6-1), LW (X) vs North Iowa

8. Stanton (7-1), LW (X) Idle

9. Baxter (6-1), LW (X) vs Springville

10.Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (4-2), LW (X) @ Harris-Lake Park

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley feels like the Panthers let one get away against 17th ranked Western Illinois. The Leathernecks scored two touchdowns in the final six seconds to beat the Panthers 38-29 and UNI faces another tough chore this week with a visit to seventh ranked South Dakota State.

Farley says the Panthers need to turn the page and get ready for the next challenge.

Junior quarterback Taryn Christion has 12 touchdown passes and leads an offense that averages about 38 points per game.

Farley says the Jackrabbits have an outstanding receiving corps.

Farley says there is little room for error in a conference race that has six teams ranked in the FCS Poll.

Kickoff in Brookings on Saturday is scheduled for 2 o’clock.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Another MRI on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford’s left knee has revealed no additional injury, after he was pulled early from the game at Chicago because of continued discomfort.

Vikings head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman said Tuesday that Bradford does not have any ligament damage or bone bruising, just aggravation of the wear and tear in the joint that has hampered him for the past four weeks.

It’s a common condition for someone whose knee has undergone two ACL reconstructions.

The Vikings beat the Bears 20-17 behind a strong second-half performance by backup Case Keenum, who started the three previous games in place of Bradford.

Sugarman said there was unanimous confidence on the coaching and medical staffs that Bradford was well enough to start Monday.

ALGONA — The Clear Lake boys cross country team won the North Central Conference meet on Tuesday at the River Road Golf Course in Algona. The Lions edged Humboldt by two points, 38 to 40, to capture the title. Webster City was third followed by Iowa Falls-Alden, Algona, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, St. Edmond, and Hampton-Dumont. Clear Lake’s Sam Pedelty won the individual championship in a time of 16:56. Eric Faught and Ike Branstad also earned all-conference honors for Clear Lake, finishing fifth and eighth respectively.

ALGONA — In the girls competition, Humboldt won the NCC title with 24 points, easily outdistancing second-place Iowa Falls-Alden who had 77. St. Edmond was third, Algona was fourth, while Clear Lake was fifth with 131 points. Hampton-Dumont, Webster City and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows rounded out the team standings. The Wildcats had five runners finish in the top nine, led by champion Bryce Gidel with a time of 19:19. Gretchen Jones of Clear Lake earned all-conference honors, finishing eighth in a time of 21:17.

— high school volleyball last night

Urbandale 3-0 Mason City High (25-12, 25-11, 25-15)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Charles City 3-0 Waukon

North Iowa 3-1 Northwood-Kensett

@ Lake Mills

Lake Mills 2-0 Hampton-Dumont

Lake Mills 2-0 Nashua-Plainfield

Lake Mills 2-0 North Butler

Hampton-Dumont 2-0 Nashua-Plainfield

Hampton-Dumont 2-0 North Butler

North Butler 2-1 Nashua-Plainfield

MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls swim team won three events but fell to Valley of West Des Moines 64-37 at the John Adams pool last night on Senior Night. Thea Lunning won the 100 butterfly in 1:05.29 while Paige Braun won the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:07.66. Both also were part of the other win on the night in the 400 free relay along with Nia Litterer and Madison Braun. Next up for the Mohawks is the conference meet in Fort Dodge on October 19th, and then the regional meet on October 28th in Johnston.