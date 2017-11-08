Wednesday November 8th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Osage volleyball team plays in the Class 3A state quarterfinals this morning against Tipton. The Green Devils are 25-9, are the 4th seed in the tournament, and were sixth in the final rankings of the season. Osage coach Andie Olson has a very balanced squad in all spots on the floor.

Olson says a strong schedule has helped their team prepare for success.

Tipton is eighth-ranked and comes in with a 32-6. Osage and Tipton square off in one of the first matches of the day at the US Cellular Center starting at 10:00 AM. The winner of the Osage-Tipton match faces either top-ranked Sioux Center or 13th-ranked Red Oak in tomorrow afternoon’s semifinal.

=== Other 3A matches

10:00 — #3 Waterloo Columbus vs. #9 Dyersville Beckman

12:00 — #2 Carroll Kuemper vs. #12 Iowa Falls-Alden

Class 2A First Round today

2:00 p.m. – #1 Dike-New Hartford vs. Wapsie Valley

4:00 p.m. – #4 Council Bluffs St. Albert vs. #5 Unity Christian Orange City

2:00 p.m. – #2 Western Christian of Hull vs. #11 Iowa City Regina

4:00 p.m. – #3 Grundy Center vs. #6 Sidney

Class 1A First Round today

6:00 p.m. – #1 Janesville vs. #13 East Mills

8:00 p.m. – #4 Starmont vs. #5 Ft. Madison Holy Trinity

6:00 p.m. – #3 LeMars Gehlen Catholic vs. #7 Tripoli

8:00 p.m. – #2 Springville vs. #8 North Tama

Class 5A First Round on Tuesday

#1 Cedar Falls 25-25-25 #14 Urbandale 13-13-15

#5 Linn-Mar 25-25-25, #4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 21-23-15

#2 West Des Moines Valley 15-25-22-25-15, #7 Dowling 25-15-25-19-10

#3 Ankeny Centennial 25-25-26, #6 Dubuque Hempstead 15-15-24

Class 4A First Round on Tuesday

#4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 20-25-25-25, #5 Bishop Heelan Sioux City 25-18-22-21

#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-25-25, #12 Independence 16-10-23

#6 Lewis Central 25-25-25, #3 Waverly-Shell Rock 21-20-16

#2 Dubuque Wahlert 25-26-25, #9 Pella 13-24-22

IOWA CITY — It is back to reality for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Coming off a shocking rout of third ranked Ohio State the Hawks now get ready to visit sixth ranked and Big Ten West leading Wisconsin.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who was happy to see his team get rewarded with a big win.

The coaches may have changed but Ferentz says the Badgers have been a model of consistency since Barry Alvarez turned the program around in the 90s.

Badger teams have featured outstanding offensive lines and this one is no different.

Wisconsin traditionally has an outstanding running back and freshman Jonathan Taylor has already totaled nearly 1,400 yards.

Bad news for Iowa safety Brandon Snyder. The former West Lyon standout will miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury to the same knee he hurt in spring practice. Snyder made an early return from his first knee injury and even returned an interception for a touchdown in a win over Illinois.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says the Hawkeyes have been a consistent program.

Chryst says Iowa’s win over Ohio State did not change their perception of the Hawkeyes.

The Badgers would clinch the West Division title with a victory.

Kickoff in Madison on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30, with the pre-game starting at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley says there are no off weeks in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. After four straight games against top ten opponents the Panthers face their final road test of the regular season when they visit Missouri State. The Bears are 3-6 under third-year coach and former Missouri defensive coordinator Dave Steckel.

Six Valley teams are ranked in the latest FCS Poll and Farley says the league is so deep it could actually cost some teams a playoff bid.

UNI is 5-4 against what has been ranked as the toughest FCS schedule in the country and the Panthers most likely need wins in their final two games to get a playoff spot. Missouri State has won two straight and Farley says the Bears have made a lot of progress on offense.

Missouri State has scored 30 or more points in each of its last four games.

Kickoff in Springfield is set for 2 o’clock on Saturday

MASON CITY – NIACC freshman Mikayla Homola was selected as the ICCAC women’s basketball player of the week award for the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

Homola, who is from Maple Grove, Minn., shared the award with DMACC’s Beth Atwood.

Homola scored 22 points in No. 9 NIACC’s 99-82 win over No. 18 Illinois Central last Friday at the Konigsmark Klassic. She was eight of 13 from the field, including three three-point goals.Homola also had three rebounds and one assist against Illinois Central.

On Saturday in a 90-61 win over Bay College, Homola scored 10 points with three steals, two assists and two rebounds.

Homola is the first NIACC women’s player to earn ICCAC player of the week honors since Courtney Larson won the award in the initial week of the 2016-17 season.

NIACC returns to action Friday and Saturday at the Dale Howard Classic in Iowa Falls. The Lady Trojans face Milwaukee Area Tech on Friday and Harper College on Saturday.