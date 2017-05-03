Wednesday May 3rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Ervin Santana struck out seven in six shutout innings and Brian Dozier hit two of Minnesota’s six home runs to lead the Twins to a 9-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

Santana (5-0) lowered his ERA to 0.66 for the season and has allowed one run or fewer and gone at least six innings in all six of his starts. Fernando Valenzuela is the only pitcher to do it more when he went seven straight to start the 1981 season.

Miguel Sano, Jason Castro, Byron Buxton and Joe Mauer also went deep for the Twins, who have won three in a row and five of their last six.

Sonny Gray (0-1) made his season debut for the Athletics, giving up four runs on five hits and striking out four in six innings. Yonder Alonso homered for the A’s, who struck out 11 times, the seventh time in the last eight games they have reached double-digit whiffs.



BOSTON (AP) – Sam Mele, a former big league outfielder who later managed the Minnesota Twins to a team-record 102 wins in a season, has died. He was 95.

The Boston Red Sox said Tuesday that Mele died at home Monday in Quincy, Massachusetts. Mele made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 1947 and, after he was done managing, worked 25 years for them as a scout and in other roles.

Mele played 10 seasons in the majors, batting .267 with 80 home runs and 544 RBIs for the Red Sox, Washington, the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland. He hit .302 as a rookie and in 1951 tied for the American League in doubles with 36.

Mele coached and worked for Washington, then stayed with the team when it moved to Minnesota in 1961. He became manager of the Twins during that season.

In 1965, Mele guided the Twins to their first pennant, going 102-60. Minnesota lost Game 7 of the World Series to Sandy Koufax and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mele was the nephew of former big leaguers Tony and Al Cuccinello.

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois scored six runs over the first three innings and held off a late Hawkeye rally to defeat the University of Iowa baseball team, 7-5, on Tuesday afternoon at Alfred D. Boyer Stadium. The Leathernecks (17-23) jumped on Iowa early, scoring two in the first, one in the second, and three in the third. Iowa’s pitching staff issued seven walks over the first three innings. The loss snaps Iowa’s four-game winning streak and drops the team’s record to 27-16 this season. Iowa visits Michigan State for a three game Big Ten series beginning Friday.



BOONE — The NIACC softball team lost the opening game of the Region XI-A tournament in Boone on Tuesday. DMACC scored three in the first, two in the third, three in the fifth and two in the sixth for a 10-2 six-inning win over the Lady Trojans. Shelby Low socked a two-run homer for NIACC in the fifth to account for the team’s only runs. NIACC will face Northeast Community College in an elimination game at noon today. Northeast lost to Iowa Central 9-1 in six innings in yesterday’s other game. The winner of the NIACC-Northeast game will face the loser of the DMACC-Iowa Central game later this afternoon as part of the double-elimination tournament.



MASON CITY — Humboldt picked up nine first-place finishes on their way to winning the team title at the Mason City High Girls Invitational track meet last night at Mohawk Field. Humboldt had 161 points, host Mason City had 110 points. They were followed in the team standings by Marshalltown with 102, Forest City 79, Fort Dodge 70, and Clear Lake 51 points. For the Mohawks, Piper Watson won the high jump with a leap of 5-foot-4, while Hannah Thomas won the long jump with a mark of 14-10. For Clear Lake, Makia Fessler won the 100 hurdles in a time of 17.34, while the shuttle hurdle relay team took first in a time of 1:12.34.

CHARLES CITY — Senior Emily Snelling returned to the golf course on Tuesday afternoon, firing a 42 as Clear Lake finished second in a quadrangular in Charles City. Snelling suffered a knee injury back in the basketball season and is still not at full strength, but the UNI recruit tied teammate Ashley DeLong for runner-up for the medalist honors. Freshman Allison Nuss had a 41 to win the medalist honors and lead New Hampton to the team win with a 179. Clear Lake had a 192, Charles City had 209 while Waukon scored 210.

— other girls golf (medalist)

@ Nora Springs — Central Springs 234, Osage 236 (CS-Kara Axdahl 50)

@ Garner — GHV 195, Lake Mills 240, West Hancock 246 (GHV-Carlee Frayne 40)

@ Nashua — Nashua-Plainfield 238, West Fork 272 (NP-Haley Hillesheim 54)



— boys golf (medalist)

@ Nora Springs — Osage 161, Central Springs 172 (O-Drew Olson & Drew Curha 39)

@ Garner — GHV 168, West Hancock 246, Lake Mills no team score (GHV-Matthew Heinemann 38; Alex Martinson of Lake Mills had hole-in-one on the par-3 third hole)

@ Nashua — Nashua-Plainfield 188, West Fork no team score (NP-Calem Liddle 45)

— tennis

Urbandale 11, Mason City High girls 0

Mason City High boys 11, Urbandale 0

Clear Lake girls 7, Charles City 2

Clear Lake boys 7, St. Edmond 2

— soccer

Fort Dodge 3, Mason City High girls 0

Mason City High boys 2, Fort Dodge 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The U.S. National High School Athletic Association has approved two-piece uniforms for wrestling in hopes of increasing participation in the ancient sport.

Starting in 2017-18, prep wrestlers can wear either a traditional singlet or a uniform featuring tight compression shorts and a shirt.

The singlet can often be an unflattering uniform – especially for wrestlers in higher weight classes – and the association says experimental use of a two-piece uniform was met with positive reviews.

The international wrestling federation has previously explored the idea of two-piece uniforms in the Greco-Roman discipline, and singlets based off a country’s flag were approved in time for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

IOWA CITY — Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker is not counting on star recruit A.J. Epenesa to move to defensive tackle. The Edwardsville, Illinois product was one of the nation’s top defensive ends as a senior in high school. The Hawkeyes lost defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, and Faith Ekakitie off last year’s team that finished 8-5.

Parker says the Hawkeyes worked on building depth along the defensive line during spring practice.

Iowa opens the season September 2nd against Wyoming.