Wednesday May 31st Local Sports

Bob Fisher

PANORA — Clear Lake’s Emily Snelling is tied for the lead after the first day of the Class 3A girls state golf tournament at Lake Panorama. Snelling and Brooke Newell of Atlantic each shot a two-under-par 70 and lead the rest of the field by at least 12 strokes. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Bailee Frayne is tied for 4th with an 83, while Ashley DeLong of Clear Lake is in 12th place with an 87. Atlantic leads the team race with a 339, New Hampton is second with a 345, while the Lions are third with a 362.



AMES — At the 5A tournament at the Coldwater Links in Ames, Mason City High’s Sydney Eaton had a one-over 72 and sits in second place in the medalist competition. Tenley Moretti of Ankeny Centennial leads the individual competition by one stroke over Eaton. Cedar Falls leads the 5A team race after the first day of play.



MARSHALLTOWN — At the 1A tournament at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown, Newman is tied for sixth as a team after the first day. Akron-Westfield leads the team race with a 378, with Newman shooting a 409. Newman’s Peyton Olson and Morgan Luecht each fired a 100 and are tied for 24th in the medalist race.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake enters the North Central Conference race tonight after a 9-1 win over North Union last night at home, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Evan Krause picked up a complete game win for the Lions, striking out 12 and walking just one in his first start of the year. Jackson Hamilin was 4-for-4 with four runs driven in from the eighth spot in the lineup while Tanner Huey was 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Clear Lake is 2-2 on the season and will open up conference play tonight as they travel to Iowa Falls-Alden.



MASON CITY — The Newman baseball team pounded out 13 hits and took advantage of five errors as they beat West Fork 17-2 in four innings. Josh Fitzgerald, Ben Fitzgerald and Andrew Morse each drove in three runs while Evan Paulus picked up the win, striking out six. Newman is 7-0 on the season and will travel to Rockford for another Top of Iowa Conference West Division matchup tonight.

— other baseball last night

Crestwood 10, Charles City 5; Charles City 9, Crestwood 7

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 15, Belmond-Klemme 0

Northwood-Kensett 6, Rockford 4

St. Ansgar 2, North Butler 1 (9)

MASON CITY — The Newman softball team picked up a 7-5 win over West Fork in Top of Iowa Conference West Division play last night. Lily Castle opened up the game with a triple and then later socked a two-run homer to lead the Knights, while Jillian Dunn also homered and drove in two, and picked up the win in the circle, striking out six. Newman is 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference and will travel to Rockford tonight.



— other softball

Forest City 10, North Iowa 4

Central Springs 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0 (3)

North Butler 1, St. Ansgar 0

Belmond-Klemme 15, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12

Rockford 16, Northwood-Kensett 6

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13, West Hancock 5



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jose Altuve had four hits and two RBIs, Mike Fiers struck out eight over six innings in his bid to retain a spot in Houston’s banged-up rotation, and the major league-leading Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 7-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Alex Bregman homered and drove in two runs, providing further support for Fiers (2-2) in his best of 10 starts this season.

Fiers fell behind 2-0 in the first when Eddie Rosario drew a bases-loaded walk and Byron Buxton followed with an infield single, but Astros hacked their way back against Twins starter Jose Berrios (3-1).

Bregman hit a sacrifice fly in the third, and Berrios loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth. He gave up only one run thanks to a double play.

But in the fifth, Altuve smashed a line drive at third baseman Ehire Adrianza, who missed with a swipe of his glove as the ball landed in left field for a two-run single and a 4-2 Houston lead.



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have signed five more draft picks, leaving second-round running back Dalvin Cook as their lone rookie without a contract.

The Vikings also signed former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong, who will play safety after taking part in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

The draftees who signed Tuesday were wide receiver Stacy Coley (seventh round, Miami), center Pat Elflein (third round, Ohio State), tight end Bucky Hodges (sixth round, Virginia Tech), linebacker Elijah Lee (seventh round, Kansas State) and safety Jack Tocho (seventh round, North Carolina State).

Last week, the Vikings signed wide receiver Rodney Adams (fifth round, South Florida), defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (seventh round, Northwestern), defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (fourth round, Iowa), linebacker Ben Gedeon (fourth round, Michigan) and guard Danny Isidora (fifth round, Miami).

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Wild assistant coach Scott Stevens has resigned after one year with the team, citing a desire to spend more time with his family in New Jersey.

The Hall of Fame defenseman played 13 of his 22 seasons in the NHL for New Jersey while captaining the team to three Stanley Cup championships. He spent three years on the coaching staff with the Devils from 2012-15 and was an NHL Network analyst the season before he was hired by the Wild.

In a statement distributed Tuesday by the team, Stevens said his time in Minnesota was “a fantastic experience.” The Wild had a franchise-record 106 points before losing in the first round of the playoffs to the St. Louis Blues.

The 53-year-old Stevens and his wife, Donna, have three children.



DES MOINES — The Iowa Energy is now known as the Iowa Wolves. The Minnesota Timberwolves purchased The Des Moines franchise that is part of the NBA Development League and unveiled a new name and logo.

The Timberwolves had been placing players with a variety of D-League teams.

“But is isn’t something we could rely on into the future especially as more and more of these teams are owned by parent teams”, said Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor. “So when the opportunity came along for us to purchase this franchise we sort of jumped on it.”

Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau had the Iowa Energy as a D-League affiliate when he was the coach of the Chicago Bulls.

“And the experience was very positive and very useful”, said Thibodeau. “What this will allow us to do is run our own system.”

The league itself is being rebranded and will be known as the NBA Gatorade League next season.