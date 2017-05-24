Wednesday May 24th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Newman baseball vs. North Butler — 7:20

CLEAR LAKE — Newman scored in all but the first inning, taking advantage of eight errors as the #3/1A Knights downed #1/2A Clear Lake 15-3 in six innings last night in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Peyton Scott knocked in three runs while Ben Fitzgerald and Josh Thilges each had two RBI. Clear Lake took an early 1-0 lead in the first, but Newman scored twice in the top of the second. After the Lions tied it with a run in the bottom half of the second, Newman scored three runs in each of the next three innings and capped off the night with a four-run sixth. Caden Kratz picked up the win, going four-plus innings, striking out seven. Newman improves to 2-0 and will host North Butler in a Top of Iowa Conference East Division contest that you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting at about 7:30 this evening. Clear Lake is 0-1 on the season and will travel to New Hampton later tonight before being off until Tuesday when they host North Union.





MASON CITY — The Mason City High baseball team opened up their season last night with a 15-0, four inning win at home against Charles City. Hunter Dingman had a homer and four runs batted in while Jake Rood knocked in a pair as well for the 7th-ranked team in Class 4A. Mason City will travel to Decorah tomorrow night for another matchup against a Northeast Iowa Conference squad.





MASON CITY — Morgan Kelley and Anna Dietrich homered to push Central Springs past Mason City High 6-5 in high school softball last night in Mason City. Kelley was three for four at the plate, capping off the night with a two-run homer in the top of the sixth. Hannah Ausenhus struck out nine to pick up the win for Central Springs. Mason City was led by McKenna Mentink, who had two hits and two RBI, but took the loss from the circle despite striking out five. Central Springs returns to action later tonight hosting Osage, while Mason City will host New Hampton on Friday night.





CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake opened up the softball season falling to Waverly-Shell Rock 18-3 at Lions Field. Julia Merfeld was two-for-two with two runs scored while Michaela Niles knocked in a pair of runs. Clear Lake opens up North Central Conference play tonight traveling to Algona.





— other softball

Algona 17, Belmond-Klemme 2

Eagle Grove 14, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4





BALTIMORE (AP) – Ervin Santana pitched a two-hitter for his 10th career shutout, Brian Dozier homered and the surging Minnesota Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 Tuesday night.

After banging out 21 hits in a 14-7 win over Baltimore on Monday, the AL Central-leading Twins relied on exceptional pitching to earn their ninth victory in 13 games.

Santana (7-2) struck out six, walked two and permitted only one runner past first base. The lone hits against the right-hander were a second-inning single by Welington Castillo and a single in the fifth by Jonathan Schoop.

It was Santana’s 18th complete game, the second this season. He finished by retiring the last 14 batters.

Minnesota became the first team this season to capture a series at Camden Yards (the Orioles were 7-0-0). Now 16-5 on the road, the Twins on Wednesday will seek to complete their first three-game sweep in Baltimore since 1996.

Dylan Bundy (5-3) allowed two runs and six hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking three.





IOWA CITY — Iowa junior Jake Adams is the unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year. Adams is a rare combination of average and power. He finished fourth in the conference with a .344 average and led the Big Ten in home runs and RBI. His 24 homers broke Iowa’s single season record.

“I knew I had the power but at this level I knew it was going to take a lot of good swings and I adjusted pretty well to the pitching”, said Adams. “I got fortunate enough to get 24 and it has been a great experience.”

His numbers also show how far the Iowa program has progressed. Four years ago the Hawkeyes, as a team, hit two home runs. Iowa coach Rick Heller says Adams is a professional level hitter already.

“I have seen him grow from a guy that was more of a dead pull guy coming in to a guy that now hits home runs to right field and center field”, said Heller. “He adjusts with two strikes, is selective at the plate and does all the things a great hitter does.”

The Hawkeyes are 34-19 and open the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday night in Bloomington, Indiana against fourth seeded Maryland.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have begun offseason practice, and Teddy Bridgewater has taken the field with them.

Bridgewater took part in the workout Tuesday with the team, less than nine months after suffering the devastating injury to his left knee that wiped out his third NFL season and jeopardized his career.

The practice, the first of 10 organized sessions leading up to the three-day minicamp, was closed to reporters.

The Vikings provided no information beyond confirmation that Bridgewater was continuing his rehabilitation on the field.

They posted to their website a 38-second, slow-motion video clip of Bridgewater in uniform wearing a brace, dropping back to pass during the same type of non-contact drill in which he dislocated the knee and tore the ACL.





SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Sylvia Fowles had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun 80-78 on Tuesday night.

Seimone Augustus added 16 points, including nine in the third quarter, for the Lynx (4-0).

Morgan Tuck hit a 3-pointer from the wing to pull Connecticut to 80-78 with 19.8 seconds left and Lindsay Whalen missed two free throws at the other end. After a timeout, Connecticut worked the ball around but a jump ball was called with 2.2 seconds left. The Sun gained possession but weren’t able to get off a shot.

Maya Moore added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists for Minnesota, which is ranked second in the AP power poll. Rebekkah Brunson grabbed seven rebounds to move into fourth on the all-time WNBA list.

Jasmine Thomas made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 18 points for 11th-ranked Connecticut (0-3). Jonquel Jones added 16 points and Tuck finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Minnesota has won 21 straight games in the month of May since 2012.