Wednesday May 17th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Charlie Blackmon hit a towering two-run homer during a four-run sixth inning and finished with three hits to lead the Colorado Rockies over the Minnesota Twins 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Blackmon had three RBIs, Gerardo Parra added a solo homer and Kyle Freeland pitched six innings as first-place Colorado earned its 12th win in 17 road games.

Freeland (4-2) allowed three runs, five hits and four walks while striking out three. Greg Holland recorded his 17th save in 17 chances after Minnesota put two runners on in the ninth against Chris Rusin.

Byron Buxton hit a solo homer for the Twins, but Phil Hughes (4-2) had another disappointing outing. He gave up five runs, eight hits and a walk in five innings.

MASON CITY — NIACC’s Bryce Ball has been selected to the Region XI first team. It’s the seventh straight season that NIACC has had at least one first-team all-region selection. The freshman infielder hit .419 with 22 doubles, seven homers, 52 RBI, 47 walks and scored 49 runs. The .419 batting average is the seventh best in NIACC history, the 22 doubles is tied for third on the school’s single-season list and the 85 hits is fifth best. Brandon Michie and Connor Enochs were selected as second-team infield selections, while Matt Schwarz was a second-team outfield selection. Mitch Neunborn was a second-team designated hitter pick. Closer Chase Stewart was an honorable mention selection.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team walked off with a win one more time at home. The Hawkeyes scored three runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth for 9-8 victory over UNO. Jake Adams went deep twice as Iowa rallied from an 8-3 deficit. Iowa finishes the home season with a record of 19-4 and the Hawkeyes are 32-18 overall. The Hawkeyes close the regular season with a three game series at Illinois beginning Thursday night.



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves have never been very lucky when it comes the NBA draft lottery. That did not change on Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves dropped back one spot in the order and have the seventh pick in the first round of the draft. The Wolves entered the night in the No. 6 spot. In their previous 18 trips to the lottery, the Wolves had never seen their position improve.

The Timberwolves were bumped down a spot when the Philadelphia 76ers jumped into No. 3 pick.

Tom Thibodeau will still have plenty of options in one of the deepest drafts in years. Arizona sharpshooter Lauri Markanen, Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac and North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith all could be available.

The draft will be held on June 22.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State’s Ray Kasongo is leaving the program without ever playing a game for the Cyclones.

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said Tuesday that he and the 6-foot-9 Kasongo agreed that it would be best if the Canadian finished his career at another school. The move came just one day after the Cyclones announced that former Princeton big man Hans Brace will join them next season as a graduate transfer.

Kasongo signed with Tennessee after a year of junior college, but he left for Ames after playing sparingly in 2015-16. He sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules.

Iowa State still has two open scholarships for next season.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have signed offensive lineman Freddie Tagaloa out of their rookie minicamp.

Tagaloa played left tackle and left guard the last two seasons for Arizona, which listed him at 6-foot-8 and 316 pounds. Before sitting out the 2014 season because of NCAA transfer rules, Tagaloa started his college career with California. He played left tackle and right tackle there and was selected as a team captain in his sophomore year.

Current Vikings players Marcus Sherels (2010) and Adam Thielen (2013) were signed after tryouts at rookie minicamp.

The Vikings made room on their roster Tuesday by releasing defensive lineman B.J. DuBose, their sixth-round draft pick out of Louisville in 2015. He missed the 2016 season with a knee injury.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake senior Ryan Leisure continues to pick up post-season wrestling awards. Leisure was one of nine finalists for the Dan Gable Mr. Wrestler of the Year award. Leisure was also recognized on the 2017 Scholastic All-American Team. This is selected each year based on mat and classroom success. Leisure was only one of four wrestlers from Iowa and was among only 125 wrestlers from across the nation to be honored.

Leisure was also recently selected as the Iowa recipient of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award. It’s a national award given annually to high school seniors based on their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship and community service. The Dave Schultz award was established in 1996 to honor the Olympic and World champion.