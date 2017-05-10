Wednesday May 10th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

CHICAGO (AP) – Hector Santiago beat his former team once again, Byron Buxton had three hits and the Minnesota Twins rolled over the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Santiago (4-1) allowed two runs, three hits and five walks over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six and dropped his ERA to 2.76. The left-hander is 5-1 with a 1.59 ERA against the White Sox, who drafted him in the 30th round in 2006 and traded him in 2013 to the Los Angeles Angels.

Chicago scored twice in the third inning but did not have another hit until two outs in the ninth. Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers closed out Minnesota’s four-hitter.

Kennys Vargas hit a two-run shot off Mike Pelfrey (0-3) in the fourth inning.

CHICAGO (AP) – Major League Baseball has upheld a one-game suspension of Minnesota third baseman Miguel Sano for his role in a scrap with Detroit last month.

MLB announced Sano must sit out Tuesday in Chicago with the Twins playing the White Sox. The punishment was levied two weeks ago but tabled pending Sano’s appeal. He was also fined.

MLB criticized Sano for “aggressive actions” that caused the benches to clear during the April 22 game against the Tigers. After Detroit’s JaCoby Jones was hit in the face by a pitch from Twins reliever Justin Haley, Tigers starter Matt Boyd threw behind Sano.

Sano pointed his bat and yelled at Boyd. After Tigers catcher James McCann intervened by putting his mitt in Sano’s face, Sano punched McCann in the mask.

Boyd was fined.

MASON CITY — NIACC’s Bryce Ball and Matt Schwarz have been selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference co-players of the week for this past week. Ball, a freshman from Newman, was 15 for 20 with seven doubles, two homers and eight runs batted in during a four-game series against Ellsworth. In the second game of the series last Friday, Ball was 6 for 7 with four doubles and a homer. He currently is hitting .429 with 22 doubles, seven homers and 49 runs batted in. Schwarz hit .571 last week with four doubles, four homers, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored. In the second game of the Ellsworth series last Friday, he was 4 for 7 with three homers and six RBI. Schwarz is currently hitting .342 with 13 doubles and 44 RBI. NIACC is off until Friday when they play in the Region XI tournament in Waterloo.



MASON CITY — Newman senior Peyton Scott has signed to play baseball next year at Concordia College of Nebraska. Scott last year batted .348 with 11 doubles and 20 runs batted in as Newman made it to the semifinal round of the Class 1A state tournament. Scott says Concordia was an appealing choice for him.

Scott says he hopes to have a good senior season at Newman.

Concordia is an NAIA school that plays in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Newman alum Jake Adams is completing his final year with the program and will be joining the Concordia coaching staff next season as a graduate assistant. Former Newman player Casey Hall is also a senior on this year’s squad.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) – The Missouri Valley Conference has invited Valparaiso to join the league, replacing Wichita State.

The league Tuesday said that its nine members, including Northern Iowa and Drake, voted unanimously to extend an invite to the Crusaders, who currently play in the Horizon League, effective on July 1. The Valley said it have no further comment on the move pending the negotiation of terms.

The Valley, once among the nation’s top mid-major programs, has been stung in recent years by the loss of two top men’s basketball programs. Creighton bolted for the Big East and the Shockers, who’ve been upset about the NCAA Tournament seeds of late, left for the American Athletic earlier this year.



— high school soccer

GHV boys 6, Clear Lake 2

MASON CITY — Sydney Eaton was the medalist with a 36, leading the Mason City High girls golf team to a 179-202 win over Marshalltown on Tuesday at the Mason City Country Club. Thea Lunning was the runner-up with a 44, while Ashley Alert had a 47 and Ciara Feldman had a 49.



— other girls golf (medalist)

@ Buffalo Center — Rockford 217, North Union 255, North Iowa no team score (NI-Sydney Giesking 47)

@ St. Ansgar — St. Ansgar 234, Southland 261 (STA-Lauren Low 54)

— boys golf (medalist)

@ Buffalo Center — North Union 161, Rockford 190, North Iowa 193 (NU-Parker Oleson 35)

@ St. Ansgar — St. Ansgar 169, Southland 191 (STA-Ben Boerjan 39)