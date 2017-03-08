Wednesday March 8th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — A 20-to-2 second quarter run gave Kuemper of Carroll all the momentum they needed to beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51-31 in a Class 2A boys state basketball quarterfinal round game yesterday afternoon in Des Moines, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Cardinals coach Joe Albertson says it was tough to see his team’s season come to an end.

Albertson says a lack of offense impacted their defense in the second quarter.

Albertson says it’s tough for most teams to battle back from behind in a state tournament game.

Matt Dentlinger led the Knights with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Meyers led Garner-Hayfield-Ventura with 11 points, as the Cardinals end their season with a record of 24-2. Kuemper advances to face Pella Christian in Thursday’s 2A semifinal round, as they beat Van Meter 52-49 in overtime.

=== 3A quarterfinals Tuesday

Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Mount Pleasant 44

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 66, Pella 55

Waverly-Shell Rock 58, Atlantic 45

West Delaware 66, Dallas Center-Grimes 58

=== 4A quarterfinals today

1:05 — Iowa City West (19-3) vs. Newton (19-5)

2:45 — Dubuque Hempstead (17-5) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (18-5)

6:35 — Bettendorf (18-5) vs. Sioux City East (21-2)

8:15 — West Des Moines Valley (18-4) vs. Des Moines North (18-5)

MASON CITY — The NIACC women struggled but pulled out to a 56-51 win over Iowa Central in the Region XI quarterfinal round of play at home last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Lady Trojans shot just 1-of-19 from the floor in the first quarter and trailed 20-17 at halftime. Down by one with 38 seconds to go, Morgan Cuffe made a layup to give NIACC the lead for good. Taylor Laabs had 12 points while Adria Stewart and Kelsie Willert each added 10. NIACC improves to 18-12 overall and will travel to Boone on Thursday to face DMACC in the Region XI semifinals, a game you’ll hear on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting at 5:30. DMACC took both games in the season series with NIACC, winning 71-58 in Mason City on January 14th, and 97-79 in Boone on February 11th.



CEDAR RAPIDS — The NIACC men’s season came to an end last night as they fell 78-71 at Kirkwood in the Region XI quarterfinal round, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Ben Moss had 23 to lead NIACC while DeAndre Burnside added 11. NIACC finishes the season with a 16-15 record.



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings linebacker and former University of Iowa star Chad Greenway is finished playing football, proud to be leaving the game “healthy and happy” and ready for retirement. Greenway concluded his 11-year career with a farewell news conference at Vikings headquarters on Tuesday. He turned his time at the podium into a 25-minute thank-you to the people who influenced and supported him in football. Former teammates Jim Kleinsasser and Ben Leber were among those in attendance. The 34-year-old Greenway says he was “90 percent” certain he was done after the 2016 season ended. His talks with general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer since then never broached the subject of a new contract. Greenway’s biggest priority for now? Coaching his daughter’s youth basketball team.



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Vladimir Tarasenko and David Perron scored and Jake Allen made 32 saves and the St. Louis Blues edged the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Tuesday night. Allen was 10.5 seconds away from a second straight shutout before Wild center Mikko Koivu threw a puck on net from near the blue line which bounced past Allen. Allen’s scoreless streak had reached 159 minutes, 8.5 seconds as St. Louis won back-to-back games after losing five in a row. Perron scored his 13th goal of the season and Tarasenko added his 29th of the season to help new Blues coach Mike Yeo to his first win against his former team. Devan Dubnyk made 18 saves for Minnesota, which has lost two of its past three games.