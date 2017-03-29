Wednesday March 29th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS — The North Iowa Bulls start play in the NA3HL Silver Cup Tournament tonight in suburban Chicago. The Bulls begin pool play tonight facing the Yellowstone Quake, and will face the Binghamton Junior Senators tomorrow night and the Long Beach Sharks Friday. Bulls coach Todd Sanden says there’s not necessarily a favorite in his mind heading into the tournament.

Sanden says his team knows they’ll have to play hard to have a chance to make it into the championship round.

The top two teams after pool play move into Saturday’s semifinals with the championship game slated for Sunday afternoon.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – T.J. Oshie scored his second goal of the game 1:42 into overtime to bookend Alex Ovechkin’s hat trick, Braden Holtby earned his 40th win and the Washington Capitals beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory. After Eric Staal’s goal for the Wild tied the game with 26.6 seconds left in regulation, Oshie took a pass in the left circle from Marcus Johansson and beat struggling Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk with a wrist shot. Johansson had four assists. Martin Hanzal and Jason Pominville had a goal and an assist apiece, but the Wild lost for the eighth time in nine games and fell to 3-11-1 in March after forward Zach Parise exited early with an injury.

MASON CITY — The NIACC softball team was shut out in a pair of conference games at home Tuesday, falling to Iowa Lakes 6-0 and 8-0. Iowa Lakes plated single runs in the first and third innings before scoring four in the seventh in the opener. The Lakers then used a five-run third on their way to a five-inning victory. NIACC falls to 9-15 overall and 0-6 in conference play and will return to action at home on Friday hosting Indian Hills.



CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa head women’s basketball coach Tanya Warren has agreed to a two-year contract extension through March 31, 2023.

“I am humbled, blessed and extremely thankful to David Harris, Christina Roybal and President Mark Nook for entrusting me to continue lead this program over the next several years,” said Warren. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with my staff as we strive daily to help our young women develop both on and off the floor.”

Warren, who is the all-time wins leader at UNI with 186 career victories, guided the Panthers to their third NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016-17. The Panthers posted 24 wins for the second consecutive season and earned the program’s first at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. UNI was a No. 10 seed and played No. 7-seeded DePaul in Starkville, Mississippi.

“Tanya continues to do a phenomenal job with our women’s basketball program,” UNI Director of Athletics David Harris said. “From last year’s regular season Missouri Valley Conference championship to earning our first-ever NCAA at large bid this year, we have enjoyed great on court success.

The Des Moines native is a three-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year. She has led UNI to 17 or more wins in eight straight years and an upper-half finish in the MVC in each of the last eight seasons – both of which are the longest active streaks in the MVC.



INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Ricky Rubio made three free throws with 3.4 seconds left to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 115-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Minnesota snapped a season-high six-game losing streak by taking its only lead of the quarter. Rubio had 21 points and 10 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 12 rebounds. Rubio was fouled by Jeff Teague, though it appeared Rubio ran into his own teammate on the play. Indiana fans booed the officials as they left the court. Indiana’s Monta Ellis got off a last-second 3-point shot, but he was off the mark. Paul George scored 37 points to lead the Pacers, whose playoff chances took another hit. Teague had 20 points and 10 assists.



IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Neighbors who had sued to try to prevent an Iowa City couple from building a nearly 7,500-square-foot home modeled after the University of Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium say they will not appeal last week’s dismissal of the lawsuit. The Press-Citizen reports that the lawsuit was dismissed on March 16 after a judge found no issue with the city issuing a building permit for the house. The house Reed and Sandy Carlson plan to build will look like the Hawkeyes’ 87-year-old stadium, complete with brick siding and a replica of the press box. Neighbors have expressed concern about the home’s size and the potential for big parties, as well as drainage, fire safety and traffic issues.