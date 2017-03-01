Wednesday March 1st Local Sports

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Pocahontas outscored Clear Lake 21-5 in the second half on their way to a 46-22 win in the Class 3A quarterfinal round of the girls state basketball tournament last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB last night. Clear Lake trailed 25-17 at halftime, but Pocahontas went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter to seal the victory. Lions coach Bart Smith says his while his team’s game plan worked well in the first half, Pocahontas took advantage of some opportunities in the second half.

After holding Iowa’s all-time leading five-player scorer Elle Ruffridge to only two points in the first half, Gretchen Jones hit a three-pointer at the end of the half to cut the lead to eight, but the Lions weren’t able to carry that momentum through to the second half.

Smith says despite the loss, his team is happy with another successful season.

Clear Lake held Pocahontas 34 points below their season average. Ruffridge, who averaged 30 points per game coming into the contest, was held to only 11 points. Grace Meyer led Pocahontas with 16 points. Jordyn Barragy led the Lions with seven points while Jessica Faber added five as Clear Lake ends their season with a 21-4 record.



— rest of the 3A quarterfinals Tuesday

#1 Sioux Center 71, #11 PCM 27

#5 Cherokee 70, #4 Crestwood 61

#3 Center Point-Urbana 56, #7 Davenport Assumption 50

— 2A quarterfinals Tuesday

#8 Cascade 59, #3 Central Decatur 56.

— 4A quarterfinals last night and today

#8 North Scott 57, #2 Nevada 27

#6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 60, #3 Grinnell 55

10:00 a.m. – #1 Marion (22-1) vs. #14 Boone (19-5)

11:45 a.m. – #4 Pella (19-4) vs. #5 Lewis Central (22-1)

— 5A quarterfinals today

1:30 p.m. – #1 Indianola (23-0) vs. #8 Johnston (19-4)

3:15 p.m. – #4 Iowa City High (22-1) vs. #5 Cedar Falls (21-2)

5:00 p.m. – #2 West Des Moines Valley (21-2) vs. #7 Dowling Catholic (19-4)

6:45 p.m. – #3 Iowa City West (20-3) vs. #6 Waukee (18-4)



AMES, Iowa (AP) – Senior Matt Thomas scored 25 points and No. 24 Iowa State held off a furious challenge from Oklahoma State on Tuesday night, winning 86-83 to close out its home schedule with its sixth straight win. Monte Morris added 12 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Cyclones (20-9, 12-5 Big 12), who clinched their sixth consecutive 20-win season and swept the Cowboys for the fourth straight year. Jawun Evans scored 29 points and Leyton Hammonds had 19 to lead Oklahoma State (20-10, 9-8), which lost for just the second time in 12 games. Morris forced a turnover under his own basket with 7.7 seconds left and Oklahoma State looking for a game-tying 3 – and Thomas hit an easy layup off Morris’ inbound pass. Oklahoma Evans then hit a 3, but Donovan Jackson hit a free throw and Evans couldn’t get a desperation heave off before the buzzer. Evans made Iowa State sweat it out though. He was fouled from 3-point range with 13.8 seconds to go and the Cowboys down four. Evans hit all three from the line, but Naz Mitrou-Long answered with two free throws to make it 83-80 5 seconds later.



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Adrian Peterson, Minnesota’s all-time leading rusher, will be an unrestricted free agent when the market opens next week. As expected, the Vikings declined to exercise their option for next season on Peterson’s contract. Peterson was scheduled to make $18 million in 2017, what would have been an unwieldly hit to their salary cap. General manager Rick Spielman says the team will “continue to have conversations” with Peterson’s representatives about the potential of re-signing the soon-to-be 32-year-old Peterson. He has played 10 seasons with the Vikings, who drafted him seventh overall out of Oklahoma in 2007. He is coming off a meniscus tear in his right knee that limited him to 72 yards on 37 carries over parts of three games.



WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Jason Zucker scored with 2:10 left in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild over the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 on Tuesday night. Erik Haula set up Zucker’s 20th goal of the season by racing after a loose puck and sending a backhand pass across the slot. Zucker scored right as a Winnipeg power play ended. Haula, Mikael Granlund, Tyler Graovac, Ryan White and Marco Scandella also scored for the Wild, and Granlund, newcomer Martin Hanzal and Chris Stewart each had two assists. Winnipeg’s Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele scored in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit before Zucker’s winner. Scheifele and Mathieu Perreault each had a goal and two assists for Winnipeg. Rookie Patrik Laine scored his 31st goal of the season and added an assist. Adam Lowry also scored.