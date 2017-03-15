Wednesday March 15th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA First Four — 5:30

AM-1300 KGLO — NIT — Iowa vs. South Dakota — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Hawkeyesports.com) — The University of Iowa men’s basketball team has something to prove when it opens National Invitation Tournament play Wednesday against eighth-seeded South Dakota in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes want to play like the team that closed out the regular season with four consecutive victories, wins over Indiana, No. 24 Maryland, No. 21 Wisconsin, and Penn State. Not like the team that had an early exit at the Big Ten Tournament in Washington D.C.

Wednesday won’t be a cake walk. South Dakota, The Summit League regular-season champion, is 22-11 overall. The Coyotes won seven straight games down the stretch before being upset in the conference tournament by South Dakota State.

The Coyotes are in the same conference as Omaha, a team that came into Iowa City and handed the Hawkeyes a 98-89 loss on Dec. 3. USD and Omaha split the regular-season series.

You can hear the Iowa-South Dakota game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 7 o’clock with the tip at 8:00. NIT officials on Tuesday moved the start time of the game due to the winter weather that’s hitting the East Coast.

GREAT BEND, KANSAS — The NIACC baseball team continued their spring break trip yesterday with a 9-6 win over Barton Community College of Great Bend Kansas. Brandon Williamson picked up the win, striking out six, allowing four hits and not allowing an earned run in five innings of work. Fox Leum had three runs batted in while Newman grad Bryce Ball had two hits including a double and drove in two runs. NIACC is 9-5 on the season and will be at Hutchinson Kansas Community College this afternoon.



CLERMONT, FLORIDA — The NIACC softball team started their spring break trip yesterday in Clermont Florida with a split. NIACC lost to Mott Community College of Flint Michigan 10-4 but came back to beat the Charleston junior varsity 17-14. NIACC will face Mott again today as well as Niagara County Community College. They’ll take Thursday off before playing two games each on Friday and Saturday.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Alex Ovechkin ended the longest goal-scoring drought of his career as the Washington Capitals held on to beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 Tuesday night and snap a season-worst four-game losing streak. Ovechkin hadn’t scored in 10 games or had an even-strength goal in 18 before firing a one-timer by league save percentage leader Devan Dubnyk in the second period. Ovechkin’s 28th goal of the season came 1 second after a power play expired. Nate Schmidt, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jay Beagle also scored for the NHL-leading Capitals, who recaptured sole possession of first in the Metropolitan Division. Goaltender Braden Holtby put on a show, stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced as the Capitals won for the first time since March 4 and moved two points up on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Minnesota lost for the fifth time in seven games despite goals from Matt Dumba and Eric Staal and 36 saves by Dubnyk.



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive end Datone Jones, the former first-round pick of the rival Green Bay Packers. The Vikings closed the deal on Tuesday with Jones, who was selected 26th overall out of UCLA in the 2013 draft. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Jones played defensive end in 59 of a possible 64 regular-season games, mostly as a backup. He also played some outside linebacker in Green Bay’s 3-4 scheme. The Packers previously declined their fifth-year option on Jones that is built into every first-round pick’s contract. Jones has nine sacks and seven passes defended in his career. Jones was a college teammate of Vikings starting linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks.