Wednesday June 7th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MARSHALLTOWN — The spring high school sports seasons officially came to a close yesterday with the state co-ed golf and tennis tournaments, and north-central Iowa has a state champion in co-ed golf. Clear Lake’s Emily Snelling and Thomas Storbeck won the Class 1A co-ed golf tournament Tuesday at the American Legion Course in Marshalltown. The Lions #1 pairing shot a 72, two strokes better than Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s duo of Bailee Frayne and Matt Heinemann. The Cardinals’ #2 pairing of Carlee Frayne and Grady Umbarger finished with an 81, tied for 16th. Clear Lake’s #2 pairing of Ashley DeLong and Kyle Calaguas finished with an 86, finishing in 29th place. Newman’s Peyton Olson and Austin Eckenrod finished with an 89 while the Knights’ Morgan Luetch and Jase Curley ended with a 100.



=== At the 2A co-ed golf tournament held at the Coldwater Golf Course in Ames, Mason City’s pairing of Thea Lunning and JJ Wickman ended with a 91, tied for 31st place. Dowling’s pair of Anne Gradoville and Hank Weresh won the tournament with a 68.



=== At the co-ed state tennis tournament, Mason City High’s Sydney Rottinghaus and Josh VandenBerg finished in 4th place in the Class 2A tournament. They won their preliminary round match in two sets, 6-4 and 6-2, over Emma Larsen and Jack Mossbarger of Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Rottinghaus and VandenBerg beat Pleasant Valley’s Hannah Humes and Cameron Trentz 6-2 and 6-0 in the first round, followed by a second round win over Dowling’s Anna Rose Corell and David Lu, 6-0, 6-7, and then winning the third set tiebreaker 10-7. The Mohawk pair then needed three sets to beat Lauren Couves and Tim Ellis of Ames, 4-6, 7-6 and winning the tiebreaker 10-5. The run for the Mohawk doubles pairing came to an end in the semifinals when they lost to Abby Jans and Cole Schneider of Iowa City West 7-5 and 7-5. Pleasant Valley’s Lily Feldman and Sriram Sugumaran then won the consolation match, beating Rottinghaus and VandenBerg 6-3 and 6-0.



== Clear Lake’s Chloe Mueller and Mac Adams competed in the 1A tournament but fell in the second round. Mueller and Adams beat Marilyn Cepeda and Alex Goodell of Shenandoah 7-6 and 6-1 in the first round, but lost to Chelsea Poesch and Adam Ramker of Waverly-Shell Rock 7-5 and 6-3 in the next round.



MASON CITY — NIACC’s Bryce Ball is one of six players from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference to be selected to the North Plains all-district team. The Newman alum hit .419 with 22 doubles, seven homers, 52 RBI, 47 walks and scored 49 runs during his freshman season. Ball’s 85 hits ranked 11th among all junior college Division II players this season, while his .419 batting average was the seventh best in NIACC history. The 22 doubles is tied for third on the school’s single-season list and the 85 hits is fifth best for a season in school history.

MASON CITY — A day after climbing back into the top spot in the Class 1A baseball rankings, Newman downed North Union last night 8-2 at home. Matthew Fitzsimmons drove in three runs for the Knights while Evan Paulus socked a solo homer. Andrew Morse picked up the win. Newman is now 12-0 on the season and will travel to Central Springs tonight in Top of Iowa East Division play.

MANLY — Clear Lake scored four in the second, two runs each in the third and fourth and another run in the fifth for an 8-3 win over Central Springs last night in non-conference baseball in Manly. The Lions are 6-4 and will travel to St. Edmond for a North Central Conference match-up tonight.

INDIANOLA — Mason City used a four-run seventh to beat Indianola on the road 7-6 last night. Hunter Dingman and Mac Skogen each were 2-for-4 with two RBI. Weston Schultz picked up the win. Mason City travels to Fort Dodge tonight for a conference doubleheader

— other baseball

Charles City 9-7, Waukon 2-6 (second game 9 innings)

North Iowa 9, West Bend-Mallard 8

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13, Belmond-Klemme 12

Rockford 9, West Hancock 3



CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake rallied from five runs down to beat St. Ansgar 12-11 in eight innings in non-conference softball last night, a game you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. The Lions jumped out to a 6-2 lead after batting around in the first, but the Saints upped the lead to 11-6 before Clear Lake tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Macy Mixdorf led off the eighth inning with a triple and then scored the winning run on a walkoff single by Michaela Niles. Niles and Rachel Barillas each ended up with three runs batted in. Clear Lake is now 3-5 on the season and will travel to St. Edmond tonight in North Central Conference play.

MASON CITY — Clarksville remained undefeated on the softball diamond as they rallied for a 7-6 win over Newman last night in Mason City. Newman had a 3-1 lead heading into the seventh, but Clarksville put up six runs in the top of the seventh and held on for the win. Newman is 10-3 on the season and will travel to Central Springs tonight



— other softball last night

CAL 8, Northwood-Kensett 7

Rockford 12, West Hancock 0 (3)

Charles City 10, Forest City 0 (5)

Osage 14, GHV 1 (3)

West Bend-Mallard 4, North Iowa 2

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 15, Belmond-Klemme 5

West Fork 7, Iowa Falls-Alden 2



SEATTLE (AP) – Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager hit three-run homers and James Paxton was effective enough for five innings to pace Seattle to a 12-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Cano staked the Mariners to a 3-0 lead in the first and Seager’s shot capped a seven-run fourth inning that extended the lead to 12-2 as Seattle won for the eighth time in nine games.

Paxton (5-0), who missed most of May with a left forearm strain, allowed three runs and five hits with three walks in his second start since coming off the disabled list.

Hector Santiago (4-6) lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and three hits with four walks, all of which came around to score. Catcher Chris Gimenez, who was behind the plate the first seven innings, pitched the eighth, retiring all three batters he faced.



OMAHA — In a little more than a week the eyes of the college baseball world will be focused on Omaha as TD Ameritrade Park hosts the College World Series and local organizers are busy getting everything ready in and around the stadium. Kathryn Morrissey is Executive Director of College World Series of Omaha Inc.

“We have got a lot of game type preparations”, said Morrissey. “We are working with the NCAA to make sure everything is in place to welcome the teams.”

Morrissey says they are working on travels plans for all 16 teams that will take part in super regionals this week.

“Due to travel arrangements for some of the teams it will make more sense for them to come straight to Omaha from their super regional competition instead of going home”, added Morrissey. “That requires a little more leg work on the Omaha side but we always try to take care of those teams.”

Opening ceremonies are set for June 16.