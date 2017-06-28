Wednesday June 28th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

BOSTON (AP) – Chris Young hit a three-run homer and Christian Vazquez homered for the first time in more than a year as the Boston Red Sox routed the Minnesota Twins 9-2 on Tuesday night in a game delayed twice by stormy weather.

Drew Pomeranz (7-4) pitched five innings, three after a 1 hour, 16 minute delay between the second and third as a thunderstorm slowly passed over Fenway Park. Despite the interruption, Pomeranz held the Twins to one unearned run and four hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.

Dustin Pedroia had three hits and scored twice and Xander Bogaerts had two hits and scored twice for the Red Sox as they won consecutive games for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The two rain delays totaled 2:06.

CLEAR LAKE — Jillian Dunn pitched six strong innings to lead Newman past Clear Lake 9-0 in high school softball last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Dunn struck out six and gave up only four hits. She helped out her own cause going 3-for-3 from the plate with an RBI double. Maria Determan singled twice and drove in two runs as well for the Knights, who improve to 23-9 and will host Central Springs in a key Top of Iowa Conference East Division game tonight. Clear Lake drops to 12-12 on the season and will close out North Central Conference play tonight hosting St. Edmond

— other softball from Tuesday

Urbandale 9-12, Mason City 7-1

Eagle Grove 11, Belmond-Klemme 7 (8)

Forest City 10, Osage 3

North Butler 13, West Hancock 0

West Fork 14, Northwood-Kensett 2

— high school baseball last night

Newman 13, Garrigan 5

Mason City High 12, Central Springs 2 (5)

Forest City 15, Osage 1 (5)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 5

West Fork 15, Northwood-Kensett 0 (4)

North Fayette Valley 5, Charles City 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Wild have re-signed center Pat Cannone (kuh-NOH-nee) to a one-year, two-way contract.

Cannone made his NHL debut last season for the Wild and appeared in three games. The 30-year-old spent most of the season in the AHL, registering nine goals and a team-leading 29 assists in 73 games for Iowa. In 421 career AHL games for three teams, Cannone has 89 goals and 152 assists with a plus-54 rating.

The deal, which was done on Tuesday, will give Cannone a $650,000 salary while he’s in the NHL and $225,000 in the AHL.