Wednesday June 21st Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Miguel Sano and Kennys Vargas each hit a long home run to help the Minnesota Twins bounce back from a demoralizing sweep by beating the Chicago White Sox 9-7 on Tuesday night.

Sano hit his 17th homer and Vargas added a three-run shot as the Twins overcame a rough outing from Ervin Santana (9-4), who gave up six runs on 10 hits and struck out six in five innings. Brandon Kintzler pitched the ninth for his 18th save in 21 tries.

Jose Abreu went 4 for 5 with a home run and two doubles, and Avisail Garcia had a homer and two RBIs for the White Sox. Derek Holland (5-7) allowed seven runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings for Chicago.

GARNER — The Newman baseball team bounced back from their first conference loss in nearly five years on Monday night and picked up a win on Tuesday. The #1 team in Class 1A downed Garner-Hayfield-Ventura by a score of 12-0. Newman improves to 18-2 on the season and will host Rockford tonight.

ST. ANSGAR — Clear Lake held off #8/1A St. Ansgar last night for a 7-5 victory in St. Ansgar. The Lions led 7-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but the Saints scored four times in a failed rally attempt. Jacob Peterson was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two runs batted in, while Nathan Tofte was 3-for-4 and picked up the win, striking out five in 6 1/3 innings. Clear Lake is now 11-9 on the season and will travel to Humboldt in North Central Conference play tonight.

— other baseball

Charles City 21, Osage 2 (4)

Forest City 9, Central Springs 1

Belmond-Klemme 8, North Butler 6

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake softball team socked out 13 hits on their way to an 11-1 five-inning win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura last night at Lions Field. Michaela Niles and Chloe Mueller each had three runs batted in while Julia Merfeld drove in two. Clear Lake is now 11-8 on the season and will travel to face 2nd-ranked in Class 3A Humboldt tonight in North Central Conference play.

BELMOND — The Newman softball team picked up a pair of wins in Belmond on Tuesday. In the first game, Jillian Dunn fired a six-inning no-hitter as the Knights beat Belmond-Klemme 11-0. Paige Leininger, Peyton Olson and Morgan Luecht each knocked in two runs. Newman then beat AGWSR 13-8 in the other game. Macy Alexander led the way with two hits and three RBI. Newman is now 18-7 on the season. The Knights will complete a suspended game with Nashua-Planifield at 3 o’clock this afternoon at home, followed by hosting Rockford in a Top of Iowa Conference East Division contest at 6 o’clock.

— other softball

Central Springs 5, Forest City 3 (8)

Riceville 8, Northwood-Kensett 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived center Nikola Pekovic, whose troublesome right foot limited a once-promising career to 271 games with the team over seven seasons.

The move was made Tuesday, with one season remaining on the five-year, $60 million contract Pekovic signed after a breakout 2012-13 season. The 31-year-old Pekovic last appeared in a game for the Wolves on Jan. 31, 2016.

Drafted in the second round in 2008, the 6-foot-11, 307-pound native of Montenegro made his NBA debut on Oct. 27, 2010. But just 10 games in, he sprained his left foot. Pekovic went on to miss an average of 21 games over his first four seasons to injuries, mostly on his right foot. He had Achilles tendon surgery in April 2015 and played in only 12 games the following year.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves are jumping into the jersey patch game, signing a three-year deal for a Fitbit patch on their new uniforms.

The Timberwolves announced the deal on Tuesday. The Wolves say Fitbit also will be featured in the renovated Target Center, including logging the new concession offerings into the Fitbit food section to help users make healthier choices.

Fitbit chief marketing officer Tim Rosa tells The Associated Press that the wearable company chose the Timberwolves over four other NBA teams bidding for its business. Rosa says the combination of young players on the team and CEO Ethan Casson’s vision for a collaborative relationship put the Wolves out front.

The new patch will be introduced with the team’s new jerseys later this summer.

DES MOINES — Drake basketball coach Niko Medved says defense will be the key to the Bulldogs being competitive next season. Medved inherited a program that is coming off two straight 7-24 seasons.

The Bulldogs gave up just over 80 points per game in conference play last season. That was nearly eight points more than the second worst defensive team in the league.

Medved says summer workouts are even more important for a coach like him who is taking over a new program.

