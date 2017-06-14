Wednesday June 14th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Eddie Rosario hit three home runs and drove in five runs and the Minnesota Twins set a franchise record with 28 hits while batting around in two different innings of a 20-7 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Max Kepler and Brian Dozier also went deep, Eduardo Escobar had five hits and two RBIs and Jason Castro had four hits and four RBIs for the Twins, who are in first place in the AL Central despite an AL-worst 13-19 record at Target Field.

The 28 hits are the most in a game since the Rangers had 29 in a 30-3 win over the Orioles on Aug. 22, 2007.

Christian Bergman (3-4) gave up nine runs and 10 hits in 2 1-3 innings for the Mariners. Jarrod Dyson had a homer, a double and an RBI. Ben Gamel had two doubles and an RBI.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have recalled right-hander Ryan Pressly from Triple-A Rochester, the latest change in their chewed-up bullpen.

Pressly was promoted before Tuesday night’s game against Seattle to take the place of right-hander Alex Wimmers, who was sent down Monday following a rough appearance during a 14-3 defeat by the Mariners.

Twins relievers have a collective 5.55 ERA, by far the worst in the major leagues. The Twins have used 17 different pitchers out of the bullpen through 60 games this season, including five appearances by backup catcher Chris Gimenez.

Pressly pitched four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts over three games for the Red Wings. In 22 appearances for the Twins before his demotion, Pressly posted a 9.50 ERA in 18 innings.

IOWA CITY — Big Ten Player of the year Jake Adams is ready to embark on a professional career. The Iowa first baseman was taken in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Houston Astros after a junior season in which he tallied 29 home runs in leading the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Tournament title. Adams got the call at his home in South Dakota.

Adams knew getting drafted in the top ten rounds was a possibility after a late season meeting with Iowa coach Rick Heller.

Adams hit .335 and drove in 72 runs this past season as Iowa advanced to an NCAA Regional for the second time in three years.

Adams becomes Iowa’s highest draft pick since 1999 and expects to begin his pro career this weekend.

Iowa shortstop Mason McCoy was taken eight picks later in the sixth round by the Baltimore Orioles.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins spent the second day of the draft focused on adding pitching depth to their farm system.

The Twins selected Louisiana high school right-hander Blayne Enlow with their third-round pick. They selected Clemson left-hander Charlie Barnes in the fourth round, and highly touted third baseman Andrew Bechtold of Chipola College in Florida in the fifth round.

Puerto Rican shortstop Ricky De La Torre came in the sixth round followed by left-handers Ryley Widell of Central Arizona in the seventh and Bryan Sammons of Western Carolina in the eighth.

The Twins took California-Riverside outfielder Mark Contreras in the ninth round and Cal-Irvine right-hander Calvin Faucher in the 10th.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake came back from a 6-2 deficit after two innings to down Mason City High 10-7 in high school softball last night, as you heard on KRIB. After allowing six runs in the first two innings, Lions pitcher Kiersten Baalson held the Mohawks to a single run in the bottom of the fourth while Clear Lake scored three times in the top of the fourth and twice each in the sixth and seventh. Chloe Mueller had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three while Sara Faber had two hits and two RBI to lead the Lions, who improve to 6-8 on the season and will travel to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows tonight in North Central Conference play. Hannah Faktor led Mason City offensively with three runs, two runs scored and four stolen bases. The Mohawks drop to 6-12 overall and will travel to Urbandale and Valley of West Des Moines tonight and tomorrow night for doubleheaders, then head to Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday night before hosting the Mohawk tournament on Saturday.

LATIMER — Macy Alexander had a three-run double to lead Newman past CAL 12-0 in five innings last night in Latimer. Jillian Dunn allowed only one hit over five innings as Newman improves to 13-6 on the season and will travel to North Butler tonight.

— other softball

Algona 12, GHV 0 (3)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 5, Rockford 2

St. Ansgar 8, Riceville 7

Clarksville 3, North Butler 0

— baseball from Tuesday night

New Hampton 10, Charles City 0 (5)

Algona 4, GHV 3

St. Ansgar 3, Riceville 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Wild will play three preseason games at Xcel Energy Center, including home-and-home series against Central Division rivals Colorado, Dallas and Winnipeg.

The Wild announced a seven-game preseason schedule on Tuesday. Minnesota opens the preseason on the road against the Jets at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg on Sept. 18, followed by a rematch at Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 21.

The Wild host the Avalanche on Sept. 23 and then travel to Colorado for a game at Pepsi Center on Sept. 24. Minnesota is at Dallas on Sept. 26 and hosts the Stars on Sept. 30 to wrap up the preseason.

The Wild also will play a road game against the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 28 at a location to be announced.