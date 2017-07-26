Wednesday July 26th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — 4A baseball state quarterfinal — Mason City vs. Dowling — 7:00 pre-game, 7:30 first pitch (approximate times)

DES MOINES — The Mason City High baseball team faces Dowling of West Des Moines in the 4A quarterfinals of the state baseball tournament later today. The Mohawks come in 10th ranked in the state with a 26-17 record and will face a Dowling team that’s 34-8. At one point late in the season the Mohawks found themselves with a sub-500 record, but coach Troy Rood says there was one game that he can point back to as the turning point of the season.

Dowling swept the season series with wins of 6-5, 6-0, 6-3 and 2-0, but Rood says his team is prepared for tonight’s contest.

You can hear the Mason City-Dowling game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at about 7 o’clock tonight, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:30. There is rain in the forecast in Des Moines all day today, and if there’s any alterations in the schedule we’ll keep you informed right here as well as on the KGLO News Facebook and Twitter sites.

— 4A quarterfinals today

11 a.m. — #5 Cedar Rapids Prairie (29-12) vs. #6 Waukee (28-13)

1:30 p.m. — #1 Johnston (38-3) vs. Linn-Mar (21-18)

5 p.m. — #3 Iowa City West (31-8) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (24-15)

7:30 p.m. — #2 Dowling (34-8) vs. #10 Mason City (26-17)

— 3A quarterfinals on Tuesday

#2 Davenport Assumption 12, Bondurant-Farrar 2 (five innings)

Dubuque Wahlert 5, #5 Marion 4

#8 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 4, #4 Saydel 1

#1 Harlan 6, Oskaloosa 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Chris Taylor hit two run-scoring doubles and the Los Angeles Dodgers became baseball’s first team to reach the 70-win mark with a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Kenta Maeda (9-4) pitched five solid innings for the Dodgers, who have won four straight and 35 of their last 41.

After the Twins took a 1-0 lead on Zack Granite’s single in the third, the Dodgers took command with four runs against Minnesota starter Jose Berrios (9-4) in the fourth. Joc Pederson doubled off the center-field wall to tie it and Yasiel Puig’s RBI single put the Dodgers ahead. Taylor’s first double drove in two more.

Taylor is 23 for 44 since the All-Star break. His two hits Tuesday gave him four consecutive multi-hit games.

Maeda allowed two runs – one earned – and five hits and two walks, striking out four.

Josh Ravin threw the final three innings to earn his first career save.

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s starting linebackers hope to provide the leadership this season they remember watching as freshmen. Josey Jewell, Bo Bower and Ben Niemann all enter their senior season and Jewell says they plan to lead by example.

Jewell says he remembers James Morris, Christian Kirksey and Anthony Hitchens providing the veteran leadership.

The Hawkeyes open September 2 against Wyoming.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – Perennial Football Championship Subdivision power North Dakota State sits atop this year’s Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll, but narrowly.

The Bison received 21 first-place votes and 380 total points to edge South Dakota State, which got 19 first-place votes and 379 total points. The two schools were conference co-champions last season.

The poll is conducted by league coaches, media and sports information directors. The No. 3 spot is held by Youngstown State, which reached the FCS title game last season.

Northern Iowa and Illinois State round out the top five, followed by Western Illinois, South Dakota, Southern Illinois, Missouri State and Indiana State.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Maya Moore scored a season-high 27 points, Lindsay Whalen made a go-ahead baseline jumper with 47.7 seconds left and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 76-75 on Tuesday night.

Epiphanny Prince made 1 of 2 free throws to pull New York to 76-75 with 31.8 seconds left. Minnesota lost control of it and New York won the jump ball with 15.1 seconds left. After a timeout, Prince drew a double team and found an open teammate but Sugar Rodgers’ 3-pointer was off the mark. The ball was batted around and Rodgers was off on a shot from the corner at the buzzer.

Sylvia Fowles had 18 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota (17-2). Whalen finished with 12 points.

Tina Charles scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for New York (10-10). She had her 10th double-double of the season in the first half. Prince scored 19 points.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota United’s new soccer stadium in St. Paul will be called Allianz Field.

The Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America has committed as the official sponsor of the stadium slated to open in 2019.

The soccer stadium will initially have a total seating capacity of 19,400 with possible expansion to nearly 25,000 in the future. The natural grass field will be heated and will measure 120 yards by 75 yards.

Allianz has its name attached to stadiums in seven other countries. This will be a first for the U.S.